The Five Best Looking Open Houses this Weekend (7/6-7/7)

Burleith

Where: 3639 T St. NW

How much: $2,500,000

When: Sunday, July 7 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This newly upgraded 1920s house has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms throughout four levels. An inviting family room features coffered ceilings, and the kitchen includes a marble island with a built-in butcher block.

Clarendon

Where: 3131 9th Rd. N. #1

How much: $850,000

When: Sunday, July 7 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has more than 1,400 square feet of space, and includes a den, hardwoods in every room, a balcony, and a light-filled layout.

H Street Corridor

Where: 1101 Florida Ave. NE #2

How much: $607,950

When: Sunday, July 7 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: Located in a boutique-sized, five-unit building, the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath condo has quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms and good closet space, plus it’s an easy walk to H Street and Union Market.

Park View

Where: 617 Harvard St. NW #1

How much: $549,900

When: Sunday, July 7 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath condo has large windows, modern kitchen cabinets, a custom stair railing, and wide-plank wood floors.

Petworth

Where: 909 Webster St. NW #1

How much: $399,900

When: Sunday, July 7 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: With those blue kitchen and bathroom cabinets, fun tile-work, and rustic floors, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo doesn’t look like your typical brand-new, builder-grade fare. This unit also has private access to a backyard and patio.

Join the conversation!