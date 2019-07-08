Health  |  Things to Do

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 8 – 14

Written by
| Published on
iStock.

Monday

Get in a stair workout with DC Run Crew. The group will meet at Nats Park to tackle the exterior stairs in a HIIT and cardio workout. Be ready to go at 7 PM.
First and Potomac Ave. SE

Tuesday

Hit a HIIT bootcamp at Yards Park this evening. The all-levels workout uses your bodyweight to get in a sweat, and it’ll be right on the water. The event starts at 7 PM.
355 Water St. SE

Wednesday

Bang Power Dance is a dance class that uses weighted gloves to give you a workout. The crew will host a free class outdoors tonight at the Beach at Pike & Rose. Be ready to go at 7:30 PM.
Prose St., North Bethesda

Friday

CorePower Yoga will host a pop-up at Ballston Exchange to celebrate the studio it’s opening there later this summer. Bring your mat, head to the plaza, and after class, you’ll get a free vegan pastry and $5 off at Dirt. Class begins at 5:30 PM.
4121 and 4201 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

And HBD to Richard Simmons, of course! All five Vida locations will host free themed classes to celebrate the ’80s fitness celeb—think Simmons-themed aerobics, spin, and boxing classes. Times vary between noon and 9:30 PM.
Locations vary 

Saturday

Head to the rooftop at Crimson for another CorePower Yoga pop-up. Email RSVP@mokimedia.com to reserve your spot (it’s first-come, first-served), and don’t forget to bring your mat. Class kicks off at 10:30 AM.
627 H St. NW

Don’t miss a new restaurant again. Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.