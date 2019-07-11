About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Melanie Adams The Minnesota transplant has been named the new head of the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum.

Meg Goldthwaite NPR’s marketing chief spearheaded planning to change Morning Edition’s 40-year-old theme music.

Stephen Gutowski A reporter for the conservative Washington Free Beacon, he’s led the pack in reporting on the NRA’s woes.

Terri McCullough As Nancy Pelosi’s new chief of staff, she becomes, ex officio, one of Capitol Hill’s most powerful unelected officials.

Justin Johnson He’s the driving force behind Moechella, a pop-up go-go event intended to protest gentrification in DC.

Disinvited!

Unsuck DC Metro Once a key chronicler of Metro’s troubles, the anonymous writer—exposed by WAMU as VOA staffer Matt Hilburn—has descended into conspiratorial paranoia.

