Millennials Vs. Boomers

Sure, generations are arbitrary, but it’s hard not to notice that two cohorts with very different life experience are shaping the way today’s Washington lives, works, and plays. Edited by Michael Schaffer.

FEATURES

See You at the Sans Souci

Even Mick and Bianca Jagger couldn’t score a table at the French hot spot. Our ode to the it restaurant of 1960s and ’70s Washington. By Rob Brunner.

Shrinks in the Age of Trump

For therapists, the 45th presidency has been great for business. But what happens when the very people who are supposed to help you cope are struggling, too? By Britt Peterson.

Scenes From a Scene

DC’s punk scene supposedly peaked decades ago, but one photographer started documenting it well after that, showing it very much alive. Women musicians, often overlooked, especially caught her eye. Photographs by Antonia Tricario.

A Murder on the Rappahannock

In 1985, the slaying of a young mother devastated a small Virginia town. Before long, a detective nabbed a local waterman for her murder. But decades later, an unlikely team of investigators began raising questions. Was he the real culprit or just an easy target? Part two of a two-part mystery. By Marisa M. Kashino.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Ferry Tale: Want some new perspective on the city we live in? Try commuting by boat.

Unusual Viewing: These small museums—all either new or recently revamped—probably won’t attract lines of idling tour buses, but they’re worth investigating.

Shore Subject: Headed to Delaware beaches? Here’s a quick look at some things you might want to know before you hit the boardwalk.

Wheels of Misfortune: People are dumping depleted scooters in out-of-the-way places. What should we do about it?

WHERE & WHEN

The 22 performances and other events worth your time this month.

IQ

Interview: American Enterprise Institute’s new head on the state of think tanks.

Media: With the Northwest Current gone, what’s the future of neighborhood news?

LIFE, HEALTH, & TRAVEL

Great Lakes: Getaways where you can rent a waterfront house and swim, fish—or do whatever floats your boat.

Declare Your independence: Want to get away now that Trump is hijacking the Fourth? Try these small towns.

Straining Credulity: Blue light from screens may not actually be harming our eyes.

TASTE

Queen’s English: DC’s coolest new dining room conjures a chef’s Hong Kong childhood.

HOME

Half-Million-Dollar Makeover: Turning a Capitol Hill fixer-upper into a dream home.

Pets: Should you let the cat out?

Off the Market!: The month’s luxury home sales.