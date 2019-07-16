Look Inside the New Varnish Lane in Mount Vernon Triangle

It's the third location for the mother-daughter duo behind the high-end waterless nail salons.

The local nail salon chain Varnish Lane recently opened its third location in Mount Vernon Triangle. Founded by mother-daughter duo Carrie and Lauren Dunne, the salon exclusively features waterless manicures, which reduce the risk of nail infections, are more sustainable, and create a longer-lasting manicure.

And it’s also just really beautiful. The Mount Vernon Triangle location has the same aesthetic Varnish Lane has become known for—think white shiplap walls, brown leather recliners with USB ports, and midcentury modern chandeliers (and a nail polish wall that is practically made for Instagram stories).

Guests can sip on coffee, tea, Prosecco, or wine, and while you wait for your nails to dry, check out the front area. It doubles as a seating area and retail space, and has gift cards, jewelry, and beauty products from lines like Ursa Major and Supergoop for sale.

Treatments begin at $20 for a polish change or $28 for their standard manicure, and the space is available for group bookings. The Varnish Lane team also provides on-site services for corporate gatherings or special events.

The team has two other locations in Friendship Heights and West End, and they say they have their sights set on Northern Virginia for the next spot.

Varnish Lane; 400 K St. NW

