You Voted: Here Are the Results of Our Best of Washington Readers’ Poll 2019

Best New Restaurant: St. Anselm

Also popular: Mama Chang, Elle, Chloe

Most Overhyped Restaurant: Le Diplomate

Also unpopular: Founding Farmers, Rose’s Luxury, Pineapple and Pearls, Maydan

Best Burger: Duke’s Grocery

Also popular: Five Guys, Lucky Buns, Good Stuff Eatery, Le Diplomate, Shake Shack

Best Barbecue: Federalist Pig

Also popular: Hill Country, Rocklands, DCity Smokehouse

Best Steakhouse: St. Anselm

Also popular: Medium Rare, Ray’s the Steaks, Rare Steakhouse & Tavern, Bourbon Steak

Best Butcher: Red Apron Butcher

Also popular: Stachowski Market, the Organic Butcher of McLean, Harvey’s Market, Wagshal’s

Best Fried Chicken: Popeyes

Also popular: Bonchon, Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, Central Michel Richard

Best Farmers Market: FreshFarm Dupont Circle Market

Also popular: Eastern Market

Best for Vegetarian: Fancy Radish

Also popular: Chaia, Shouk, Pow Pow, Fare Well, HipCityVeg, Busboys and Poets

Best for Fresh Crabs: Fish Market at the Wharf

Also popular: Quarterdeck, Cantler’s Riverside Inn, Bethesda Crab House

Best Sushi: Sushi Taro

Also popular: Rakuya, O-Ku, Sushiko, Kaz Sushi Bistro

Best Raw Bar: Hank’s Oyster Bar

Also popular: Rappahannock Oyster Bar, Old Ebbitt Grill, the Salt Line

Best Pizza: All-Purpose

Also popular: Timber Pizza Co., 2 Amys, Wiseguy

Best Pasta: Sfoglina

Also popular: Osteria Morini, the Red Hen, Filomena

Best Tacos: Taco Bamba

Also popular: California Tortilla, District Taco, Chaia, Taqueria Habanero

Best Sandwiches: Sundevich

Also popular: Jetties, Bub and Pop’s, the Italian Store, Stachowski Market

Best Fast-Lunch Spot: Cava

Also popular: Sweetgreen

Best Food Stand at Nats Park: Shake Shack

Also popular: Ben’s Chili Bowl

Best Ice Cream: Ice Cream Jubilee

Also popular: Jeni’s, Dolcezza

Best Breakfast Sandwich: Call Your Mother

Also popular: Bethesda Bagels, A Baked Joint, Elle, Mason Dixie Biscuit Co.

Best Bagels: Bethesda Bagels

Also popular: Call Your Mother, Bullfrog Bagels

Best Doughnuts: District Doughnut

Also popular: Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, Duck Donuts, Sugar Shack

Best Brunch: Le Diplomate

Also popular: Ambar, Boqueria

Best Bakery for Pastries or Bread: Baked & Wired/A Baked Joint

Also popular: Buttercream Bakeshop, Bread Furst

Best Indie Coffee Shop: Caffè Amouri

Also popular: Compass Coffee, La Colombe, the Coffee Bar, Peregrine Espresso, Northside Social

Best Outdoor Dining: Iron Gate

Also popular: The Salt Line, Le Diplomate

Best Restaurant With a View: Fiola Mare

Also popular: POV at the W

Best Special-Occasion Restaurant: Pineapple and Pearls

Also popular: Rose’s Luxury, Fiola Mare, Le Diplomate, the Dabney, Del Mar

Best Tasting Menu: Minibar

Also popular: Pineapple and Pearls, Masseria, Komi

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant: Ted’s Bulletin

Also popular: Matchbox, Silver Diner, California Tortilla, 2 Amys

Most Stylish Restaurant: Maydan

Also popular: Del Mar, La Vie

Worst Restaurant Decor: La Vie

Also unpopular: Filomena

Worst Local Food Trend: Small plates

Also unpopular: Poke, no reservations/waiting in line, avocado toast

Best Grocery Store: Trader Joe’s

Also popular: Whole Foods, Wegmans, Harris Teeter

Best Cocktail Bar: Columbia Room

Also popular: Barmini, CopyCat Co., the Gibson, Morris

Most Overhyped Bar: All pop-ups

Also unpopular: Brixton, Hawthorne

Best Happy Hour: Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Also popular: DC Reynolds

Best Rooftop Bar: POV at the W

Also popular: Top of the Gate (Watergate Hotel), Crimson, Takoda, El Techo

Best Dive Bar: Dan’s Cafe

Also popular: Ivy and Coney, Showtime, Red Derby

Best Sports Bar: Nellie’s

Also popular: Buffalo Billiards, Penn Social

Best Bar With Games: Players Club

Also popular: The Board Room, Penn Social

Best Margarita: Oyamel

Also popular: Mission, El Centro D.F., Lauriol Plaza, Espita Mezcaleria

Best Local Distillery: Cotton & Reed

Also popular: Republic Restoratives, New Columbia Distillers/Green Hat Gin

Best Local Brewery/Brewpub: Right Proper Brewing Company

Also popular: Bluejacket, Atlas Brew Works, Port City Brewing Company

Best Craft-Beer Selection: ChurchKey

Also popular: Craft Beer Cellar

Best Wine Bar: Maxwell Park

Also popular: Barcelona, Cork

Best Local Winery: Stone Tower Winery

Also popular: District Winery, Barrel Oak Winery

Best Live-Music Venue: The Anthem

Also popular: 9:30 Club

Worst Live-Music Venue: Capital One Arena

Also unpopular: Jiffy Lube Live, U Street Music Hall

Best Festival: H Street Festival

Also popular: National Cherry Blossom Festival

Best Movie Theater: Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema

Also popular: Landmark E Street Cinema, AMC Georgetown, AMC Uptown, IPIC Pike & Rose, Angelika Film Center & Cafe at Mosaic, AMC Courthouse

Best Museum: National Museum of African American History & Culture

Also popular: National Portrait Gallery, Newseum, National

Gallery of Art

Best Day Trip: Annapolis

Also popular: Shenandoah National Park, vineyards in Virginia, Baltimore, Harpers Ferry

Most Stylish Hotel: The Line DC

Also popular: W Hotel, the Willard InterContinental, the Eaton, the Jefferson

Best Dog Park: S Street Dog Park (at 17th Street, Northwest)

Also popular: Shirlington Dog Park (Arlington), Shaw Dog Park (11th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest)

Best View of the Fireworks: POV at the W

Also popular: Observation Deck at CEB Tower, the Kennedy Center, Cardozo High School, Iwo Jima Memorial

Best Place for a Long Walk: Rock Creek Park

Also popular: Great Falls Park, C&O Canal, Billy Goat Trail

Best Place for a Long Run: Rock Creek Park

Also popular: C&O Canal towpath, Mount Vernon Trail, the Mall, Capital Crescent Trail

Best Yoga Studio: CorePower Yoga

Also popular: Unity Woods Yoga, Yoga District

Best Pilates Studio: Solidcore

Also popular: District Pilates, Reformation Fitness

Best Barre Studio: Barre3

Also popular: Pure Barre, FlyBarre

Best Indoor Cycling Studio: SoulCycle

Also popular: FlyWheel, Zengo Cycle

Best High-Intensity Interval Training: F45 Training

Also popular: Orangetheory Fitness, Elevate Interval Fitness

Best Gym: Vida Fitness

Also popular: Balance Gym, Pulse House of Fitness, Equinox

Worst Gym: Washington Sports Clubs

Also unpopular: Gold’s Gym

Best Workout Apparel: Lululemon

Also popular: Athleta, Outdoor Voices

Best Day Spa: The Red Door

Also popular: Spa World, Woodhouse Day Spa

Best Women’s Haircut: Bang Salon

Also popular: Immortal Beloved, PR at Partners

Best Men’s Haircut: Bang Salon

Also popular: Diego’s Hair Salon, Wise Owl Club, the Shop at Shaw, Barber of Hell’s Bottom

Best Manicure/Pedicure: Mimosa

Also popular: Nail Saloon, Varnish Lane

Best Waxing/Threading: Dupont Threading

Also popular: European Wax Center

Best Local Athlete: Alex Ovechkin

Also popular: Max Scherzer, Wayne Rooney, Ryan Zimmerman, TJ Oshie

Worst Local Athlete: Bryce Harper

Also unpopular: John Wall

Best Sports Stadium: Nationals Park

Also popular: Audi Field

Worst Sports Stadium: FedExField: Best Local Airport: Reagan National

Also popular:BWI

Worst Local Airport: Dulles International

Also unpopular:BWI

Best Metro Line: Red Line

Also popular: Orange, Green, Silver

Worst Metro Line: Red Line

Also unpopular: Green, Yellow, Blue

Worst Menace to Pedestrians: Electric scooters

Also unpopular: Cars, cyclists

Worst Intersection: “Dave Thomas Circle”

Also unpopular: Dupont Circle; Seven Corners; Washington Convention Center/Mount Vernon; 14th and U streets, Northwest

Worst Neighborhood for a: Workday Lunch: Foggy Bottom

Also unpopular: Georgetown, Capitol Hill, West End, L’Enfant Plaza

Best Local Radio Personality: Kojo Nnamdi (WAMU)

Also popular: The Kane Show (Hot 99.5), Elliot Segal (DC101), Tommy McFly

Best Local TV Anchor/Reporter: Doreen Gentzler (NBC4)

Also popular: Eun Yang (NBC4)

Best Weather Forecast: Capital Weather Gang

Also popular: Doug Kammerer (NBC4)

Best Local Social-Media Account: @PoPville

Also popular: @dcfoodporn, @wethepeopledc, @wethedogsdc

Best Local Politician: Muriel Bowser

Also popular: Larry Hogan, Eleanor Holmes Norton

Worst Local Politician: Jack Evans

Also unpopular: Muriel Bowser, Trayon White

Best for Women’s Work Attire: Ann Taylor Loft

Also popular: Ann Taylor, Nordstrom

Best for Women’s Casual Attire: Madewell

Also popular: Ann Taylor Loft, Nordstrom Rack

Best for Vintage Clothing: Current Boutique

Also popular: Meeps

Best Consignment Shop: Current Boutique

Also popular: Secondi, Buffalo Exchange, Reddz Trading

Best for Women’s Shoes: DSW

Also popular: Nordstrom

Best for Men’s Suits: Suitsupply

Also popular: Nordstrom, Brooks Brothers

Best for Men’s Casual Attire: J. Crew

Also popular: Nordstrom, Bonobos, Banana Republic

Worst DC Fashion Trend: Baggy/ill-fitting suits

Also popular: Sneakers with business attire, man buns

Best Place to Buy a Watch: Shinola

Also popular: Boone & Sons, Tiny Jewel Box

Best for Jewelry: Boone & Sons

Also popular: Tiny Jewel Box, Tiffany & Co.

Best Neighborhood for Shopping: Georgetown

Also popular: 14th Street, Northwest; Tysons; Friendship Heights; Old Town Alexandria

Best for Pet Supplies: Petco

Also popular: Petsmart, Unleashed by Petco, Kriser’s Natural Pet, Howl to the Chief

Best Place to Buy Furniture: Room & Board

Also popular: West Elm, Miss Pixie’s, Ikea

Best for Home Accessories: Salt & Sundry

Also popular: HomeGoods, Miss Pixie’s, West Elm

Most Overhyped/Overpriced Home: Furnishings: Miss Pixie’s

Also popular: Modern Mobler, GoodWood

Best for Kitchen Goods: Sur la Table

Also popular: Hill’s Kitchen, Williams Sonoma, Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Place to Buy Plants and Trees: Little Leaf

Also popular: Merrifield Garden Center, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Ginkgo Gardens, American Plant

Best Reason to Move Out of Washington: High cost of living

Also unpopular: Terrible traffic/commute, unaffordable housing/rent

Best Reason to Stay in Washington: Great culture/things to do

Also popular: Food scene, jobs/career opportunities, diversity, the people, walkability, center of power, beauty of the city

This article appears in the June 2019 issue of Washingtonian.