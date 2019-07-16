You Voted: Here Are the Results of Our Best of Washington Readers’ Poll 2019

We asked you to tell us your favorite people, places, and things in the Washington area. Here are the winners of this year’s reader poll.
Best New Restaurant: St. Anselm
Also popular: Mama Chang, Elle, Chloe
Most Overhyped Restaurant: Le Diplomate
Also unpopular: Founding Farmers, Rose’s Luxury, Pineapple and Pearls, Maydan
Best Burger: Duke’s Grocery
Also popular: Five Guys, Lucky Buns, Good Stuff Eatery, Le Diplomate, Shake Shack
Best Barbecue: Federalist Pig
Also popular: Hill Country, Rocklands, DCity Smokehouse
Best Steakhouse: St. Anselm
Also popular: Medium Rare, Ray’s the Steaks, Rare Steakhouse & Tavern, Bourbon Steak
Best Butcher: Red Apron Butcher
Also popular: Stachowski Market, the Organic Butcher of McLean, Harvey’s Market, Wagshal’s
Best Fried Chicken: Popeyes
Also popular: Bonchon, Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, Central Michel Richard
Best Farmers Market: FreshFarm Dupont Circle Market
Also popular: Eastern Market
Best for Vegetarian: Fancy Radish
Also popular: Chaia, Shouk, Pow Pow, Fare Well, HipCityVeg, Busboys and Poets
Best for Fresh Crabs: Fish Market at the Wharf
Also popular: Quarterdeck, Cantler’s Riverside Inn, Bethesda Crab House
Best Sushi: Sushi Taro
Also popular: Rakuya, O-Ku, Sushiko, Kaz Sushi Bistro
Best Raw Bar: Hank’s Oyster Bar
Also popular: Rappahannock Oyster Bar, Old Ebbitt Grill, the Salt Line
Best Pizza: All-Purpose
Also popular: Timber Pizza Co., 2 Amys, Wiseguy
Best Pasta: Sfoglina
Also popular: Osteria Morini, the Red Hen, Filomena
Best Tacos: Taco Bamba
Also popular: California Tortilla, District Taco, Chaia, Taqueria Habanero
Best Sandwiches: Sundevich
Also popular: Jetties, Bub and Pop’s, the Italian Store, Stachowski Market
Best Fast-Lunch Spot: Cava
Also popular: Sweetgreen
Best Food Stand at Nats Park: Shake Shack
Also popular: Ben’s Chili Bowl
Best Ice Cream: Ice Cream Jubilee
Also popular: Jeni’s, Dolcezza
Best Breakfast Sandwich: Call Your Mother
Also popular: Bethesda Bagels, A Baked Joint, Elle, Mason Dixie Biscuit Co.
Best Bagels: Bethesda Bagels
Also popular: Call Your Mother, Bullfrog Bagels
Best Doughnuts: District Doughnut
Also popular: Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, Duck Donuts, Sugar Shack
Best Brunch: Le Diplomate
Also popular: Ambar, Boqueria
Best Bakery for Pastries or Bread: Baked & Wired/A Baked Joint
Also popular: Buttercream Bakeshop, Bread Furst
Best Indie Coffee Shop: Caffè Amouri
Also popular: Compass Coffee, La Colombe, the Coffee Bar, Peregrine Espresso, Northside Social
Best Outdoor Dining: Iron Gate
Also popular: The Salt Line, Le Diplomate
Best Restaurant With a View: Fiola Mare
Also popular: POV at the W
Best Special-Occasion Restaurant: Pineapple and Pearls
Also popular: Rose’s Luxury, Fiola Mare, Le Diplomate, the Dabney, Del Mar
Best Tasting Menu: Minibar
Also popular: Pineapple and Pearls, Masseria, Komi
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant: Ted’s Bulletin
Also popular: Matchbox, Silver Diner, California Tortilla, 2 Amys
Most Stylish Restaurant: Maydan
Also popular: Del Mar, La Vie
Worst Restaurant Decor: La Vie
Also unpopular: Filomena
Worst Local Food Trend: Small plates
Also unpopular: Poke, no reservations/waiting in line, avocado toast
Best Grocery Store: Trader Joe’s
Also popular: Whole Foods, Wegmans, Harris Teeter
Best Cocktail Bar: Columbia Room
Also popular: Barmini, CopyCat Co., the Gibson, Morris
Most Overhyped Bar: All pop-ups
Also unpopular: Brixton, Hawthorne
Best Happy Hour: Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Also popular: DC Reynolds
Best Rooftop Bar: POV at the W
Also popular: Top of the Gate (Watergate Hotel), Crimson, Takoda, El Techo
Best Dive Bar: Dan’s Cafe
Also popular: Ivy and Coney, Showtime, Red Derby
Best Sports Bar: Nellie’s
Also popular: Buffalo Billiards, Penn Social
Best Bar With Games: Players Club
Also popular: The Board Room, Penn Social
Best Margarita: Oyamel
Also popular: Mission, El Centro D.F., Lauriol Plaza, Espita Mezcaleria
Best Local Distillery: Cotton & Reed
Also popular: Republic Restoratives, New Columbia Distillers/Green Hat Gin
Best Local Brewery/Brewpub: Right Proper Brewing Company
Also popular: Bluejacket, Atlas Brew Works, Port City Brewing Company
Best Craft-Beer Selection: ChurchKey
Also popular: Craft Beer Cellar
Best Wine Bar: Maxwell Park
Also popular: Barcelona, Cork
Best Local Winery: Stone Tower Winery
Also popular: District Winery, Barrel Oak Winery
Best Live-Music Venue: The Anthem
Also popular: 9:30 Club
Worst Live-Music Venue: Capital One Arena
Also unpopular: Jiffy Lube Live, U Street Music Hall
Best Festival: H Street Festival
Also popular: National Cherry Blossom Festival
Best Movie Theater: Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema
Also popular: Landmark E Street Cinema, AMC Georgetown, AMC Uptown, IPIC Pike & Rose, Angelika Film Center & Cafe at Mosaic, AMC Courthouse
Best Museum: National Museum of African American History & Culture
Also popular: National Portrait Gallery, Newseum, National
Gallery of Art
Best Day Trip: Annapolis
Also popular: Shenandoah National Park, vineyards in Virginia, Baltimore, Harpers Ferry
Most Stylish Hotel: The Line DC
Also popular: W Hotel, the Willard InterContinental, the Eaton, the Jefferson
Best Dog Park: S Street Dog Park (at 17th Street, Northwest)
Also popular: Shirlington Dog Park (Arlington), Shaw Dog Park (11th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest)
Best View of the Fireworks: POV at the W
Also popular: Observation Deck at CEB Tower, the Kennedy Center, Cardozo High School, Iwo Jima Memorial
Best Place for a Long Walk: Rock Creek Park
Also popular: Great Falls Park, C&O Canal, Billy Goat Trail
Best Place for a Long Run: Rock Creek Park
Also popular: C&O Canal towpath, Mount Vernon Trail, the Mall, Capital Crescent Trail
Best Yoga Studio: CorePower Yoga
Also popular: Unity Woods Yoga, Yoga District
Best Pilates Studio: Solidcore
Also popular: District Pilates, Reformation Fitness
Best Barre Studio: Barre3
Also popular: Pure Barre, FlyBarre
Best Indoor Cycling Studio: SoulCycle
Also popular: FlyWheel, Zengo Cycle
Best High-Intensity Interval Training: F45 Training
Also popular: Orangetheory Fitness, Elevate Interval Fitness
Best Gym: Vida Fitness
Also popular: Balance Gym, Pulse House of Fitness, Equinox
Worst Gym: Washington Sports Clubs
Also unpopular: Gold’s Gym
Best Workout Apparel: Lululemon
Also popular: Athleta, Outdoor Voices
Best Day Spa: The Red Door
Also popular: Spa World, Woodhouse Day Spa
Best Women’s Haircut: Bang Salon
Also popular: Immortal Beloved, PR at Partners
Best Men’s Haircut: Bang Salon
Also popular: Diego’s Hair Salon, Wise Owl Club, the Shop at Shaw, Barber of Hell’s Bottom
Best Manicure/Pedicure: Mimosa
Also popular: Nail Saloon, Varnish Lane
Best Waxing/Threading: Dupont Threading
Also popular: European Wax Center
Best Local Athlete: Alex Ovechkin
Also popular: Max Scherzer, Wayne Rooney, Ryan Zimmerman, TJ Oshie
Worst Local Athlete: Bryce Harper
Also unpopular: John Wall
Best Sports Stadium: Nationals Park
Also popular: Audi Field
Worst Sports Stadium: FedExField: Best Local Airport: Reagan National
Also popular:BWI
Worst Local Airport: Dulles International
Also unpopular:BWI
Best Metro Line: Red Line
Also popular: Orange, Green, Silver
Worst Metro Line: Red Line
Also unpopular: Green, Yellow, Blue
Worst Menace to Pedestrians: Electric scooters
Also unpopular: Cars, cyclists
Worst Intersection: “Dave Thomas Circle”
Also unpopular: Dupont Circle; Seven Corners; Washington Convention Center/Mount Vernon; 14th and U streets, Northwest
Worst Neighborhood for a: Workday Lunch: Foggy Bottom
Also unpopular: Georgetown, Capitol Hill, West End, L’Enfant Plaza
Best Local Radio Personality: Kojo Nnamdi (WAMU)
Also popular: The Kane Show (Hot 99.5), Elliot Segal (DC101), Tommy McFly
Best Local TV Anchor/Reporter: Doreen Gentzler (NBC4)
Also popular: Eun Yang (NBC4)
Best Weather Forecast: Capital Weather Gang
Also popular: Doug Kammerer (NBC4)
Best Local Social-Media Account: @PoPville
Also popular: @dcfoodporn, @wethepeopledc, @wethedogsdc
Best Local Politician: Muriel Bowser
Also popular: Larry Hogan, Eleanor Holmes Norton
Worst Local Politician: Jack Evans
Also unpopular: Muriel Bowser, Trayon White
Best for Women’s Work Attire: Ann Taylor Loft
Also popular: Ann Taylor, Nordstrom
Best for Women’s Casual Attire: Madewell
Also popular: Ann Taylor Loft, Nordstrom Rack
Best for Vintage Clothing: Current Boutique
Also popular: Meeps
Best Consignment Shop: Current Boutique
Also popular: Secondi, Buffalo Exchange, Reddz Trading
Best for Women’s Shoes: DSW
Also popular: Nordstrom
Best for Men’s Suits: Suitsupply
Also popular: Nordstrom, Brooks Brothers
Best for Men’s Casual Attire: J. Crew
Also popular: Nordstrom, Bonobos, Banana Republic
Worst DC Fashion Trend: Baggy/ill-fitting suits
Also popular: Sneakers with business attire, man buns
Best Place to Buy a Watch: Shinola
Also popular: Boone & Sons, Tiny Jewel Box
Best for Jewelry: Boone & Sons
Also popular: Tiny Jewel Box, Tiffany & Co.
Best Neighborhood for Shopping: Georgetown
Also popular: 14th Street, Northwest; Tysons; Friendship Heights; Old Town Alexandria
Best for Pet Supplies: Petco
Also popular: Petsmart, Unleashed by Petco, Kriser’s Natural Pet, Howl to the Chief
Best Place to Buy Furniture: Room & Board
Also popular: West Elm, Miss Pixie’s, Ikea
Best for Home Accessories: Salt & Sundry
Also popular: HomeGoods, Miss Pixie’s, West Elm
Most Overhyped/Overpriced Home: Furnishings: Miss Pixie’s
Also popular: Modern Mobler, GoodWood
Best for Kitchen Goods: Sur la Table
Also popular: Hill’s Kitchen, Williams Sonoma, Bed Bath & Beyond
Best Place to Buy Plants and Trees: Little Leaf
Also popular: Merrifield Garden Center, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Ginkgo Gardens, American Plant
Best Reason to Move Out of Washington: High cost of living
Also unpopular: Terrible traffic/commute, unaffordable housing/rent
Best Reason to Stay in Washington: Great culture/things to do
Also popular: Food scene, jobs/career opportunities, diversity, the people, walkability, center of power, beauty of the city