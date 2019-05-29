June 2019: Best and Worst of Washington

Magazine Issues

Photo-illustration by Matt Chase.

Best & Worst of Washington

The people, places, moments, and experiences we love most about this place right now. (And a few worsts, too.) Edited by Sherri Dalphonse.

FEATURES

Stephen Moret, Virginia’s top jobs-development official—and the architect of its HQ2 bid—in one of the tech giant’s new buildings in Crystal City. Photograph by April Greer.

Inside the Amazon Deal

The behind-the-scenes story of how Crystal City landed the era’s biggest economic-development prize doubles as a striking—and troubling—look into the future of our city and the country as a whole. By Luke Mullins.

The National Museum of Natural History’s new wing comprises 31,000 square feet of exhibits. Photograph by Jeff Elkins

The Dinosaurs are Back!

After a $110-million renovation, the beloved Fossil Hall at the National Museum of Natural History reopens this month. See T. rex as you’ve never seen it before. By Rosa Cartagena.

The occasionally wacky, often ridiculous, almost always all-consuming adventure that is searching for housemates in Washington’s rental market.

So You Think You Can Be My Roommate?

Adventures in hyper-competitive Washington’s hyper-competitive rental market. By Mimi Montgomery.

Thirty-four years ago, a small town on Virginia’s Northern Neck was rocked by a horrific crime. Photograph by Greg Kahn.

A Murder on the Rappahannock

The slaying of a young mother and former homecoming queen rocked a small town on Virginia’s Northern Neck. Before long, police had their man. But what if they were wrong? Part one of a two-part mystery. By Marisa M. Kashino.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Photograph of Haunted Mansion courtesy of Funland Rehoboth Beach.

Hogan, Hero: The surprisingly delightful prospect of a Larry Hogan presidential run.

The Bad Plates: The vanity plates that were too hot for Virginia.

The Fright Stuff: A closer look at ta beloved Rehoboth boardwalk ride.

Pro Choice: Washington’s unusual new sports teams.

Umbrage Court: Is it okay to yell at tourists in MAGA hats?

Big Picture: Mapping the brain of a two-year-old.

WHERE & WHEN

things to do in dc june
“The Wall,” by Spanish photographer Griselda San Martin, is one of the pieces featured in ““The Warmth of Other Suns: Stories of Global Displacement” exhibit at the Phillips Collection. The exhibit opens June 22. Photograph courtesy of Griselda San Martin.

The 18 performances and other events worth your time this month.

IQ

“People who live here are feuling what happens in DC,” says Angela Alsobrooks, the first woman leader of Prince George’s County. Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Interview: Prince George’s County’s leader talks about her past as a prosecutor and the future of her part of Maryland.

Media: Washington reporters who have turned the far right into a beat.

STYLE, HEALTH, & TRAVEL

Give a wardrobe whimsy with shoes made of PVC, such as Balmain’s Paris Boots, $1,506 at italist.com. Photograph by Tom McCorkle.

Shoe Shine: One footwear trend this season is clear: fun styles made with PVC.

Rain? Check: 27 great things to do at the beach even if it pours.

Fitting Tribute: This month, visitors will gather in tiny Bedford, Virginia, to remember D-Day.

Growth Factor: For women, this treatment may be the secret to regrowing hair.

TASTE

Punjab Grill brings glitz to the Indian dining scene. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Punjab Grill: Washington’s flashiest Indian restaurant serves golgappas and gold leaf

Home Slice: Our five favorite new pizza places.

The (Most) Secret Sauce: The most ferociously guarded steak-sauce recipe in town.

Summer Forecast: Predictions for the drink you’ll be sipping the most this summer.

HOME

Take a look at this spectacular transformation in Easton, plus another dramatic remodel near the shore. Photograph by Anice Hoachlander.

Water Rescues: Two dramatic renovations by the shore.

Off the Market!: The month’s luxury home sales.

FIRST PERSON

The author’s fiancée, in a costume he made, as the hero of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Photograph by Jason Gomez.

Into the Cosplay-Verse: At comic conventions, no more “I have to be normal.”

More: