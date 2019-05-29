June 2019: Best and Worst of Washington

Take a peek inside the May issue, on newsstands now.

Best & Worst of Washington

The people, places, moments, and experiences we love most about this place right now. (And a few worsts, too.) Edited by Sherri Dalphonse.

FEATURES

Inside the Amazon Deal

The behind-the-scenes story of how Crystal City landed the era’s biggest economic-development prize doubles as a striking—and troubling—look into the future of our city and the country as a whole. By Luke Mullins.

The Dinosaurs are Back!

After a $110-million renovation, the beloved Fossil Hall at the National Museum of Natural History reopens this month. See T. rex as you’ve never seen it before. By Rosa Cartagena.

So You Think You Can Be My Roommate?

Adventures in hyper-competitive Washington’s hyper-competitive rental market. By Mimi Montgomery.

A Murder on the Rappahannock

The slaying of a young mother and former homecoming queen rocked a small town on Virginia’s Northern Neck. Before long, police had their man. But what if they were wrong? Part one of a two-part mystery. By Marisa M. Kashino.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Hogan, Hero: The surprisingly delightful prospect of a Larry Hogan presidential run.

The Bad Plates: The vanity plates that were too hot for Virginia.

The Fright Stuff: A closer look at ta beloved Rehoboth boardwalk ride.

Pro Choice: Washington’s unusual new sports teams.

Umbrage Court: Is it okay to yell at tourists in MAGA hats?

Big Picture: Mapping the brain of a two-year-old.

WHERE & WHEN

The 18 performances and other events worth your time this month.

IQ

Interview: Prince George’s County’s leader talks about her past as a prosecutor and the future of her part of Maryland.

Media: Washington reporters who have turned the far right into a beat.

STYLE, HEALTH, & TRAVEL

Shoe Shine: One footwear trend this season is clear: fun styles made with PVC.

Rain? Check: 27 great things to do at the beach even if it pours.

Fitting Tribute: This month, visitors will gather in tiny Bedford, Virginia, to remember D-Day.

Growth Factor: For women, this treatment may be the secret to regrowing hair.

TASTE

Punjab Grill: Washington’s flashiest Indian restaurant serves golgappas and gold leaf

Home Slice: Our five favorite new pizza places.

The (Most) Secret Sauce: The most ferociously guarded steak-sauce recipe in town.

Summer Forecast: Predictions for the drink you’ll be sipping the most this summer.

HOME

Water Rescues: Two dramatic renovations by the shore.

Off the Market!: The month’s luxury home sales.

FIRST PERSON

Into the Cosplay-Verse: At comic conventions, no more “I have to be normal.”