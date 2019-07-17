News  |  Things to Do

30 Acres of Sunflowers Are Now Blooming in Maryland

But this week is your last chance to see them.
Written by
| Published on
The McKee-Beshers sunflower fields, shot on July 14, 2019. Photo by Angela Pan, www.abpan.com.

It’s going to hot this weekend. Very hot. There’s at least one happy upside to that scorching sun—sunflowers.

At the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area in Poolesville, Maryland, about an hour drive from DC, 30 acres of sunflowers are in bloom. Sadly, it’s the tail end of their two-week lifespan, with many already drooping from the weight of their seeds. (The sunflowers are spread out over three fields, and your best shot at this point, according to Jim Bennett of Maryland’s Wildlife & Heritage Service, may be field 2.) For the latest update on how the fields look, click here.

The sunflowers are planted there every year because the seeds feed the wildlife, particularly mourning doves and goldfinches. (So, please, no picking the blooms.) This is a wildlife area, not a park, so there are no restrooms or other facilities. Visitors are advised to wear long pants and hiking shoes to protect against poison ivy and ticks. Our other suggestion: Go early in the morning for the best light and photos—and the coolest conditions.

Once you’ve had your fill of flowers, head four miles back down River Road to charming Rocklands Farm, a winery and market where you can taste wines and buy fresh meats and eggs. (It’s open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.)  Pizza Brama, a mobile wood-fired pizza oven on site Saturdays and Sundays (noon to 6 p.m.), turns out great Neapolitan pies to order.

 

McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area in Poolesville, July 14, 2019. Photo by Stephen Mangiulli.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Sherri Dalphonse
Executive Editor

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986. She is the editor in charge of such consumer topics as travel, fitness, health, finance, and beauty, as well as the editor who handles such cover stories as Great Places to Work, Best of Washington, Day Trips, Hidden Gems, Bikes and Hikes, Fairs and Festivals, Great Small Towns, and the Washington Bucket List. She lives in Arlington.