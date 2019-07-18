You Can Adopt a Cat for Free at DC’s Humane Rescue Alliance

Sapphire is just over a year old. She's one of dozens of cats up for adoption at the Humane Rescue Alliance.
Do you obsessively watch cat videos on the internet? Need a furry companion for when you’re hiding out in your air-conditioned apartment binging Netflix? Or are you just really caught up in the wonderful weirdness of the Cats film adaptation?
Well, you’re in luck, because the Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving the adoption fee for all cats six months and older through July 31.
Both of its DC adoption centers are facing critical overcrowding, with more than 160 cats waiting to find homes. You can stop by either location to scope out your future feline companion: 71 Oglethorpe St. NW, 202-726-2556; 1201 New York Ave. NE., 202-727-7369.
All of the available cats—including these ones—have been spayed or neutered, and microchipped.
Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter
Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.
Madeline Rundlett is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She previously covered All-Met sports for the Washington Post and was an editorial intern at The Hill. Madeline graduated from the George Washington University with a degree in Political Communication in 2019.