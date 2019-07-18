You Can Adopt a Cat for Free at DC’s Humane Rescue Alliance

Do you obsessively watch cat videos on the internet? Need a furry companion for when you’re hiding out in your air-conditioned apartment binging Netflix? Or are you just really caught up in the wonderful weirdness of the Cats film adaptation?

Well, you’re in luck, because the Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving the adoption fee for all cats six months and older through July 31.

Both of its DC adoption centers are facing critical overcrowding, with more than 160 cats waiting to find homes. You can stop by either location to scope out your future feline companion: 71 Oglethorpe St. NW, 202-726-2556; 1201 New York Ave. NE., 202-727-7369.

All of the available cats—including these ones—have been spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

