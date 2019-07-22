7 Insta-Worthy Parks That Look Amazing in Bloom

The editor of Washington Gardner magazine shares a few of her favorites.



Stop and smell the roses—thousands of them in 136 varieties—at this Arlington park.

Don’t miss: A demonstration shade garden with such plants as black cohosh that do well in home gardens. 850 N. Lexington St., Arlington; 703-228-6525.

Although the 50,000 daffodils have probably faded by now, Kathy Jentz says, something is always in bloom.

Don’t miss: The tropical flower collection and a summer-long butterfly exhibit, both in the conservatories. 1800 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton; 301-962-1400.

“It’s one of the few public gardens that allow dogs on a leash,” Jentz says. “There’s an incredible Alpine-style rock garden— that’s rare in this area.”

Don’t miss: A big plant sale on May 18. 4603 Green Spring Rd., Alexandria; 703-642-5173.

Kenilworth is noted for water lotuses.

Don’t miss: “July,” Jentz says, “when tons of stuff is in bloom. But year-round, if you’re into birds or turtles, you can get great photos.” 1550 Anacostia Ave., NE; 202-692-6080.

“It’s one of the least publicly visited parks, in the middle of a residential area,” Jentz says. “It’s great for a quiet walk. It has flowering trees and azaleas.”

Don’t miss: It’s a popular spot for family portraits. 6910 Greentree Rd., Bethesda; 301-962-1455.

“They have a shady walk with native plants. On a hot day, it’s a nice place to go,” says Jentz.

Don’t miss: The soothing Korean Bell Garden. 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna; 703-255-3631.

Almost hidden within the 6,300-acre park is Schwartz Peony Garden, with thousands of heirloom plants.

Don’t miss: Mid- to late May, when the peonies are in full glory. 11950 Clopper Rd., Gaithersburg; 301-924-2127.

