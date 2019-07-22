Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 22 – 28

Tuesday

Get in a free barre and circuit class at Spark in the Park. The outdoor series is led by Spark Yoga at Strawberry Park in the Mosaic District, and no pre-registration is required. Just bring your mat and show up at 6:30 PM.

Wednesday

Head down to the Georgetown Waterfront for a sunset yoga class with Athleta. Participants should register ahead of time, and bring your own water bottle and mat. Yoga starts at 6 PM.

Intersection of Potomac Street and K/Water Street

Saturday

The Capitol Hill boutique Summit to Soul is celebrating its third birthday with a free workout. You’ll get in an outdoor sweat with the OrangeTheory crew before heading back to the store for raffles and prizes. Celebrations kick off at 9 AM.

727 8th St. SE

Sunday

Start off your Sunday with a yoga flow hosted by the Sport & Health at Pike & Rose. The series is hosted every Sunday morning through August 25 at The Beach and is free—all you need is a mat. Class kicks off at 9 AM.

Prose Street, North Bethesda

