Health  |  Things to Do

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 22 – 28

Written by
| Published on
Photo via iStock.

Tuesday

Get in a free barre and circuit class at Spark in the Park. The outdoor series is led by Spark Yoga at Strawberry Park in the Mosaic District, and no pre-registration is required. Just bring your mat and show up at 6:30 PM.

Wednesday

Head down to the Georgetown Waterfront for a sunset yoga class with Athleta. Participants should register ahead of time, and bring your own water bottle and mat. Yoga starts at 6 PM.
Intersection of Potomac Street and K/Water Street

Saturday

The Capitol Hill boutique Summit to Soul is celebrating its third birthday with a free workout. You’ll get in an outdoor sweat with the OrangeTheory crew before heading back to the store for raffles and prizes. Celebrations kick off at 9 AM.
727 8th St. SE

Sunday

Start off your Sunday with a yoga flow hosted by the Sport & Health at Pike & Rose. The series is hosted every Sunday morning through August 25 at The Beach and is free—all you need is a mat. Class kicks off at 9 AM.
Prose Street, North Bethesda

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.