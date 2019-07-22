MONDAY, JULY 22

MURAL The recently restored Duke Ellington mural on the True Reformer Building is getting a jazzy rededication. The local legend’s legacy is honored with a panel featuring historians and the mural’s artist, followed by a live jazz performance. Free, 6 PM.

TALK Fantasizing about a cross-country road trip? If you can’t ditch town, live vicariously through travel tales at Bier Baron Tavern during a road trip-themed Profs and Pints. American University Adjunct professor Allen Pietrobon will discuss America’s infatuation with stories like Jack Kerouac’s On The Road. $12-$15, 6 PM.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

FAIR The Loudoun County fair is bringing five days of agriculture-themed activities to the Loudoun County Fairground. Events include goat yoga, pie-eating contests, and a daily dog sports show. Through July 28. $15 for adult one-day admission, pass prices vary.

WINE Forget dinner and a movie. It’s all about vino and vinyl at City Winery, where songs from Prince‘s Purple Rain are paired with various wines. The happy hour commemorates the album’s 35th anniversary. $25-$35, 5:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

CRAFTS The Renwick Gallery’s latest Handi-Hour is inspired by the exhibit “Connections: Contemporary Craft at the Renwick Gallery.” Make a basket from fiber or paper while enjoying beer from Denizens Brewing and music by From Pebble to Pearl. Crafting supplies will be provided. 21+ only. $25, 5:30 PM.

COMEDY The audience plays a role in Carol Burnett‘s Strathmore show, featuring a live Q&A with the comedy queen. The crowd participation is spliced with montages from her eponymous variety show. $55-$125, 8 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this week

“Rirkrit Tiravanija: (who’s afraid of red, yellow, and green)” closes 7/24 at the Hirshhorn.

Join the conversation!