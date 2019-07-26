6 New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try This Weekend

Via Sophia

1001 14th St., NW

The svelte new Italian restaurant in Franklin Square’s Hamilton Hotel just launched an extensive weekend brunch lineup. Chef Colin Clark, formerly of Fiola Mare, riffs on classics like baked eggs primavera with guanciale, Benedicts with crispy mortadella, and strawberry-rhubarb pancakes. If you’re not in the mood for brunch, there’s always pizza.

Republic Cantina

43 N St., NW

Tex-Mex finally gets its due at this colorful spot in Truxton Circle from Republic Kolache founder Chris Svetlik. Drop by in the morning for specialty coffee drinks like cortados and horchata-spiked lattes. Breakfast tacos are made with homemade flour tortillas and fillings such as eggs with chorizo, brisket, or potatoes.

Philly Wing Fry

1309 5th St., NE

Chef Kwame Onwuachi began testing breakfast items at his Union Market cheesesteak stall last month and has just rolled out the new menu and hours (9 to 11 AM, Friday through Sunday). Bring your appetite—sandwiches include berbere spiced ribeye and egg with smoked provolone and garlic aioli, or a mushroom version with pepper jack cheese and herbed yoghurt. If you’re still hungry, there’s always tater tots.

Coconut Club

540 Penn St., NE

Chef Adam Greenberg just started brunch at his bright Hawaiian-style eatery near Union Market. You’ll have a hard time picking between all the brunch cocktails; We have our eyes on the Campari and gin-spiked frosé or rum-infused coconut-spiced Hawaiian coffee. Food is broken down into “breakfasty stuff” and “lunchy stuff” so you’re good to go whether you want an “LA bagel” (Call Your Mother’s za’atar bagel, dill cream cheese, salmon roe) or fish tacos.

Mr. Braxton

3632 Georgia Ave., NW

This eclectic new bar and restaurant in Park View is designed to deliver a little something for everyone, from burgers to holistic CBD cocktails. Brick Lane chef Alex Cantos oversees the kitchen and dishes up comforting weekend brunch dishes like blueberry pancakes. An artful patio is the place to sit on nice days.

Tiki on 18th

2411 18th St., NW

A team of bar industry vets are behind this tropical hideaway in Adams Morgan. Sunday brunch is an all-day affair here (seriously: noon to 8 PM). Mix refreshing drinks like mai tais or frozen rum-pineapple-mint “Missionary’s Downfalls” with avocado toast, enchiladas, and tostadas.

