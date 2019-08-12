Health

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: August 12 – 18

Tuesday

Head to the Rockville Town Square for a free bootcamp hosted by Gold’s Gym. Class kicks off at 7 PM.
200 E Middle Ln., Rockville 

Wednesday

Potomac River Running Store is joining forces with Saucony for a four-mile run. You’ll get to try out some Saucony running shoes, and bring friends—for every mile run, Saucony will donate money to the Run for Good Foundation, which works to reduce child obesity. The run kicks off at 6:30 PM.
919 F St. NW

Thursday

You have your choice of bootcamps tonight in Anacostia: Show up at 6:30 PM for a high-intensity, 30-minute bootcamp, or show up at 7 PM for a lighter, hour-long bootcamp. Either way, you’re gonna sweat. Class is at the Anacostia Park Roller Skate Pavilion and requires a mat.
1500 Anacostia Dr. SE

Saturday

The Petworth Library will host a community yoga class this morning at 11 AM. Bring a mat!
4200 Kansas Ave. NW

Sunday

The DC Nuun Hydration ambassadors will host an outdoor workout today in Meridian Hill Park. Show up at 1:30 ready to work out, and hang out after—there will be some hydrating refreshments available via Nuun.
2445 15th St. NW

