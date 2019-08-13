Michael Wardian: He’s Running

So much, in fact, that he's worn out 300 pairs of shoes in the last decade.

Arlington ultramarathoner Michael Wardian recently ran around the entire Beltway—89.9 miles. That’s hardly his only feat of pavement-pounding endurance. Here’s a look at some of the impressive stats that the world-renowned runner has ground out over the course of his career.

1,304

Number of miles Wardian has raced in 2019 so far, which would get you from DC to Kansas.

5,000

Approximate number of miles he’s run in races over the last decade, which would get you from DC to Santiago, Chile.

45

Average number of races he takes part in each year.

300

Pairs of shoes he has worn out over the last decade.

36

Number of countries he has raced in. He has also run on all seven continents. (Yes, Antarctica has marathons.)

38

Beats per minute of his resting heart rate. People who aren’t superhuman running machines have a resting rate between 60 and 100 bpm.

10,000

Minimum calories he consumes during a 100-mile race, roughly equivalent to 19 Big Macs (though he doesn’t consume Big Macs).

40

Minutes it takes him to run the 6.2 miles to his job in the District (on a good day). The Washington area’s average commute by car is 41 minutes.

This article appears in the August 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

