The Top DC-Area Restaurants and Hotels Where Democrats and Republicans Spent Campaign Money

The Center for Responsive Politics recently published a story analyzing dining and event spending by political campaigns in the 2018 cycle. So where did the capital’s kingmakers drop the most dough in the DMV? Though some establishments are clearly favored by one party—Republicans love The Four Seasons while Dems favor the Jefferson—there are spots frequented by both, like Acqua Al 2 and Charlie Palmer Steak. Combined, the two parties spent over $12 million in 2018, with Republicans spending about two and a half times as much as Democrats. Here’s who spent how much and where.

Democrats

Marriott International

Location: Multiple in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Total amount spent: $921,886

Biggest Spender: DNC Services Corp spent $534,385

National Democratic Club

Location: Capitol Hill

Total amount spent: $687,442

Biggest Spender: Democratic National Campaign Committee spent $86,556

Bistro Bis

Location: Capitol Hill

Total amount spent: $419,121

Biggest Spender: Stabenow for US Senate spent $25,863

Acqua Al 2

Location: Eastern Market

Total Amount Spent: $361,062

Top Spender: Garamendi for Congress spent $16,280

Charlie Palmer Steak

Location: Capitol Hill

Total Amount Spent: $277,513

Biggest Spender: Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spent $32,628

Hyatt Hotels

Location: Multiple in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Total Amount Spent: $263,149

Biggest Spender: Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spent $197,109

Westin Hotels and Resorts

Location: Multiple in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Total Amount Spent: $135,860

Biggest Spender: Arlington Democratic Joint Fed Campaign spent $57,680

Jefferson Hotel

Location: Downtown

Total Amount Spent: $112,386

Biggest Spender: Common Ground PAC spent $51,728

Renaissance Hotels

Location: Downtown

Total Amount Spent: $108,818

Biggest Spender: Democratic Party of Arizona spent $107,507

Casa Luca (Now Sfoglina)

Location: Downtown

Total Amount Spent: $98,700

Biggest Spender: Common Ground PAC spent $21,698

Republicans

Capitol Hill Club

Location: Capitol Hill

Total Amount Spent: $3,561,364

Biggest Spender: National Republican Congressional Committee spent $275,841

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Location: Georgetown and Baltimore

Total Amount Spent: $1,092,883

Biggest Spender: Republican National Committee spent $1,090,521

Trump Old Post Office LLC

Location: Downtown

Total Amount Spent: $1,044,957

Biggest Spender: Republican National Committee spent $355,669

Hilton Hotels

Location: Multiple in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Total Amount Spent: $761,842

Biggest Spender: Republican National Committee spent $536,724

Marriott International

Location: Multiple in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Total Amount Spent: $534,005

Biggest Spender: Republican National Committee spent $494,238

Capital Grille

Location: Penn Quarter

Total Amount Spent: $447,581

Biggest Spender: Volunteers for Shimkus spent $131,160

Acqua Al 2

Location: Eastern Market

Total Amount Spent: $405,377

Top Spender: Mike Rogers for Congress spent $21,347

Charlie Palmer Steak

Location: Capitol Hill

Total Amount Spent: $398,536

Biggest Spender: Wicker for Senate spent $60,535

Willard Intercontinental

Location: Downtown

Total Amount Spent: $328,842

Biggest Spender: National Republican Congressional Committee spent $324,678

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Location: Downtown

Total Amount Spent: $208,159

Biggest Spender: Scalise for Congress spent $38,374