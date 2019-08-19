MONDAY, AUGUST 19

STORIES Have fond memories of camp? Share them at DC Moth StorySLAM at City Winery, and listen to others recount tales of roughing it in the woods, roasting s’mores, and making lifelong friendships at sleepaway camp. $15, 7:30 PM.

EVENTS Sometimes Shakespeare goes down better with a little booze: Shakespeare in the Pub presents readings of the classics by local actors in a bar. The group will tackle Titus Andronicus, the Bard’s first tragedy and most violent work, on Monday night at the Pinch. Free (donations appreciated), 7:30 PM.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

PODCAST The podcast Sounds Like DC taking its biweekly recording to a live setting at the Black Cat’s Red Room. Host Sean Gotkin will be joined by panelists (and DC musicians) Candice Mills, Erin Frisby (the Osyx, Miss Shevaughn & Yuma Wray), Kenny Pirog (Wanted Man), Beth Cannon (Elizabeth II), Gordon Sterling, and Patrick Cheng (Nappy Riddem) to chat about issues that affect the diverse DC music community. Free, 8 PM.

MUSIC Relive the music of the 1960s British Invasion at a series of cabaret performances at the Signature Theatre. Enjoy tunes from the Beatles (of course!), The Who, the Rolling Stones, the Animals, and more British rock. Through August 31. $38.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

THEATER Two-time Pulitzer-winning playwright Lynn Nottage’s satire Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine follows a successful African American woman who must return to her working-class family after her husband makes off with her fortune. Mosaic Theater’s production runs through September 22 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. $20-$65.

MUSIC Grammy-winner Lenny Kravitz is known best for some of his early singles like “Fly Away,” “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” and his cover of “American Woman” recorded for Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. But the actor/musician has continued to release music consistently since the late 1980s, including a new album, Raise Vibration, released last year. Hear him play his new tunes (plus his old hits) at Wolf Trap. $45, 8 PM.