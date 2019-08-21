Food

A Maryland Man Is Selling the New Popeyes Fried Chicken Sandwich for $100

Plus a $38.52 delivery fee within the DC area.
Written by
| Published on
A Maryland man is selling the new Popeyes fried chicken sandwich for $100. Photograph courtesy of Popeyes

Would you pay $138.52 for a fried chicken sandwich? No, it’s not part of a tasting menu at Minibar. A Maryland man is selling the newly released, frenzy causing Popeyes fried chicken sandwich on public Facebook group DMV Yard Sale for $100, plus a hefty $38.52 delivery fee within 25 miles. So yes, that’s a $138.52, day-old, possibly cold, (unopened!) Popeyes chicken sandwich.

$100 Brand New, Unopened.This is THE chicken sandwich that has everyone on the Internet going crazy 🤯.Buy mine &…

Posted by Anthony Washburn on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

How did we, as a society, get here? Let’s quickly backtrack. Last Monday, Popeyes announced its first fried chicken sandwich in 47 years—a fried chicken sandwich with pickles on a brioche bun that sounds a lot like Chick-fil-A’s fried chicken sandwich with pickles on a brioche bun. The two poultry powerhouses then went to war on social media, with fans on either side taking swings. The New Yorker published a 1,362-word ode. Even Bojangles and Wendy’s got involved.

The social media frenzy spilled out onto the streets. People in Washington went nuts, and Popeyes didn’t seem ready. Yesterday, over a week after the release, a man waited 50 minutes at the Noma location for a sandwich.

The Tenleytown location ran out at 2:30 PM and Mount Rainier by 5 PM. Navy Yard just hung up on us when we called and asked about it. The Pentagon mall in Arlington sold over 500.

Which brings us to the $138.52 sandwich. Or, you know, you could just order it for $3.99 on the app.

Editorial Fellow

Kalina Newman is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. Previously, she covered metro news for the Boston Globe. Her work has appeared in ARLnow, DCist, and the Washington City Paper. Kalina graduated from Boston University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.