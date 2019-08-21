Har du hørt nyheden? After Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen rejected President Trump’s proposal to buy Greenland, the president called off his trip to Denmark. Although Trump won’t be riding the carousel at Tivoli Gardens any time soon, there are still plenty of opportunities to sample Danish culture in his backyard. Danish food, art, and film are all available in the District, no passport or purchase of Greenland necessary.

Eat a Smørrebrød at DC’s Nordic cafe

The nordic fare at Mikko includes a menu section dedicated to Denmark’s open-faced sandwich, smørrebrød, with traditionally dansk toppings like shrimp salad skagen and herring. The Dupont Circle spot has Scandinavian street cred, too: the kitchen is helmed by Mikko Kosonen, the Finnish Ambassador’s former chef.

Scope out works of art by Danish painters and sculptors

Sculptor Bertel Thorvadlsen has a museum of his own in Copenhagen, but you can check out the artisan’s work currently on display at the National Gallery of Art. Other Danish pieces on exhibit include an idyllic landscape by painter George Emil Libert and the medals of 17th century rulers King Frederick III and Queen Sophie Amalie.

Celebrate festivities with the local Danish Club

Revel in Danish culture with the Danish Club of Washington DC , where members can partake in fetes like a poached cod party and Det Store Kolde Bord, a winter feast that translates to the Great Cold Table. The club also hosts monthly Danish movie nights and stocks a library with the country’s literature.

Channel the country’s hygge spirit

August in DC might seem like the wrong time to conjure the Danish concept of coziness, but it’s the perfect weather to blast the AC (in celsius, of course) and pretend it’s winter in Denmark. Trade your iced latte for a hot coffee while you linger in a cafe or curl up with a new read at one of the city’s independent bookstores,

Skip the plane and head to Denmark, Virginia Bid farvel to long airport security lines and bland airplane meals, because Virginia’s very own Denmark is a mere three-hour drive from DC. If that’s still too much of a schlep, hunker down at Denmark Square in Prince George’s County, the local province named after a Danish prince.

