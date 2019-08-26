Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: August 26 – September 2

Monday

Do a cross-city workout with Lululemon today—you’ll meet at the Clarendon store, do either a 2.2- or 4.6-mile run across the Key Bridge to the Georgetown store, and then cool down with a happy hour. Meet for the run at 6:30 PM.

2847 Clarendon Blvd., Suite 150, Arlington

Tuesday

Show up at Strawberry Park in the Mosaic District tonight for a barre and circuit class hosted by Spark Yoga. Class begins at 6:30 PM, and you should plan to arrive 15 minutes early.

2910 District Ave., Fairfax

Thursday

Join the Golden Triangle BID for an outdoor pilates class in Farragut Square. You’ll need to register online, but class is free and begins at 5:30 PM. Connecticut Avenue and K Street NW

Saturday

Get your reading and flow on with free yoga at the Petworth Library. Class kicks off at 11 AM.

4200 Kansas Ave. NW

Sunday

Boombox Boxing Club will host a free HIIT boxing class this morning at Canal Park. Class starts at 9 AM, so you’ll have time to hit the Capitol Riverfront Farmers Market afterward.

200 M St. SE

Monday

Enjoy your day off with a community yoga class at The Potter’s House. The class will be hosted by Embrace Yoga DC and begins at 6:30 PM.

1658 Columbia Rd. NW

