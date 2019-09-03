Our annual guide to some of the most fashionable people in Washington right now.

Daniella Senior, 30

Cofounder of Colada Shop

Daniella Senior (above) had dreamed of opening a restaurant since she was 11. That’s about the age when, with help from her parents, she started a catering company in her native Dominican Republic. She went on to graduate from the Culinary Institute of America and today has Colada Shops on 14th Street, in Sterling, and soon at the Wharf. This fall, she’ll open Zumo & Serenata, a bar/restaurant in La Cosecha, the new Latin market opening in the Union Market district this month. With workdays spent in kitchens, she sticks to jeans, a nice blouse, and statement earrings. Out with friends, she prefers “glamming up.”

Her neighborhood: The Wharf.

Closet staples: “Rag & Bone high-waisted jeans, my vintage Chanel purse—it belonged to my grandmother and makes me feel she’s with me—and chunky heels.”

What she’s wearing: A Temperley London dress. “I love the bold print. The bright colors are a combination of femininity and fierceness. I would wear this to a restaurant opening or a cocktail party.”

Terrance Blowe, 33

Bar/restaurant consultant and event curator

Terrance Blowe was a bartender for 15 years. Now he works with local businesses to curate social experiences (translation: design events). “My goal is to engage all five senses,” he says. “I want my audience to see, taste, feel, inhale, and listen when experiencing food, drinks, and culture.” He’s “anti-uniform” when it comes to style, prioritizing comfort and authenticity. “Sometimes that’s a tuxedo with a pair of Jordans,” he says, “but it’s doing what I want and not just what’s trendy.”

His neighborhood: Anacostia.

Closet staples: Outerwear, high-quality denim, and shoes.

What he’s wearing: “A Robert Geller color-block black-and-gold silk shirt, tuxedo pants, eggshell ETQs from Amsterdam, a cashmere Vince pea coat with a shearling collar, and a cashmere Rag & Bone beanie.”

Anibel Ng-Conwell, 31

Jewelry designer

Anibel Ng-Conwell studied psychology and fine arts at George Washington University. But out of the classroom, jewelry-making spoke to her. For her brand, Egolord, she designs lightweight statement jewelry: “With pieces I loved wearing, I’d remove them mid-evening because they’re heavy. I decided to make big pieces without compromising comfort.”

Her neighborhood: Reston.

What she’s wearing: “The dress is from Zara; the mock turtleneck is vintage. I could dress it up with higher heels and a leather jacket or dress it down with sneakers and tights. It’s comfortable and edgy at the same time.”

Angie Goff, 40

News anchor

You may recognize Angie Goff from local TV news. But, she says, “I’m also a mom [of three], a closet crafter, and a Dolly Parton lover.” As such, she prioritizes comfort, too—wearing not only compression socks but Dolly tees. The Fox 5 anchor says she’s dreamed of being a “storyteller” since her days at George Mason. “I was that girl practicing in front of the mirror with my hairbrush: ‘In Washington, Angie Goff—back to you!’ ”

Inspiration: “The Royals. I stalk the duchesses on Instagram.”

Feels best wearing: “Medical-grade compression socks—I’m on my feet all day, so they feel good. The truth isn’t pretty.”

What she’s wearing: “I remember seeing my mom wear this dress from Korea and thinking, ‘She is the most beautiful woman in the world.’ A few years back, she gave it to me. I plan to give it to my daughter, Adora, one day.”

Donald Syriani, 47

Civil engineer

Donald Syriani is a civil engineer and a project manager at Stantec, where he works on FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program, which aims to provide affordable insurance to homeowners. Not necessarily a style-forward environment. But he’s also a DJ (you can find him regularly at Fig & Olive), a photographer (his work is displayed in a handful of venues in DC), and a frequent traveler. Born in Colombia to Syrian parents, he’s fluent in six languages and says travel helps shape his style, which draws on various cultures.

His neighborhood: 14th and U streets.

Closet staples: “Hats, a stylish bag—mostly for travel—and shorts suits.”

Feels best when wearing: “Some-thing that reflects the culture of the city I’m visiting.”

What he’s wearing: A double-breasted pink suit by Zara, a Bonobos shirt and tie, a Ted Baker bag, Moods of Norway shoes, and a Scotch & Soda pocket square. “I happen to like double-breasted suits and the color pink.”

Dani Sauter, 35

Social-media influencer

By day, Dani Sauter has worked in IT government contracting for more than a decade. But it’s her side hustle—a blog called Blonde in the District—that gets her recognized when she’s out. She started it five years ago during an uncharacteristic crisis of confidence. “I’m a believer that ‘if you look good, you feel good,’ ” she says. “Then I realized there was a bigger picture behind my blog: body-positivity.” She now has more than 80,000 followers, and she’s been tapped for runway shows and ad campaigns. “I want to break the stigma that you have to be a certain size to be beautiful or to pull off a certain look. Size does not define who we are or what we are worthy of.”

Her neighborhood: Old Town Alexandria.

Style icons: Marilyn Monroe and Lady Gaga.

What she’s wearing: A Jason Wu x Eloquii gown. “I’m drawn to this dress for the sequins and glamorous silhouette. It’s a mix of vintage Hollywood glam and disco-ball vibes—I love vintage and anything that sparkles. I’d wear this to a formal event, a girls’ night out, or to the grocery store to buy Champagne and cake.”

Eric Hilton, 53

Hospitality entrepreneur and musician

Until recently, Eric Hilton’s workdays were a balancing act between two careers: making electronic music as a cofounder of Thievery Corporation and running his bars and restaurants. But these days, he’s mainly focusing on his 13 (yes, 13) establishments—including Brixton, Marvin, the Gibson, and the new Brighton at the Wharf—while leaving weekends to music and a record label he launched called Montserrat House. His style thinking is simpler than his work life: “I essentially wear the same thing all the time, no matter what I’m doing. A while back, I noticed that many of my musical heroes were the same way. Bob Marley and Joe Strummer, for example, didn’t have stage costumes—they had a uniform they stuck to whether or not they were performing. The only thing I do to switch it up when I’m onstage is sometimes add a jacket.”

His neighborhood: Adams Morgan.

Closet staples: “My black-and-gray Diesel or Saint Laurent jeans, Moncler vintage racing jacket, and Golden Goose high-top sneakers.”

What he’s wearing: “The jacket is Hugo Boss Red Label. I paired it with a Saint Laurent T-shirt underneath and Diesel Sleenker jeans. I threw on a Paul Smith scarf and finished it off with my classic Golden Goose kicks. I’d say my style is high-end-European-meets-vintage-rocker. It’s an easy, go-anywhere way to dress that feels right for me.”

Victor Nguyen-Long, 40

Freelance creative strategist

After doing brand marketing for such firms as Red Bull, Nike, and Audi, Victor Nguyen-Long ventured out on his own to “find out what the world actually needed.” While he still has corporate clients such as YouTube and UberEats, he’s spending his time focusing on political and civic engagement, working with such events as March for Our Lives, and advising organizations such as Trap the Vote. “If I can make sneakers and energy drinks catch fire,” he says, “there’s no reason I can’t get young people to care about voting.”

His neighborhood: Shaw.

Closet staples: “Brown Rag & Bone fedora, Levi’s x Supreme denim jacket, and Comme des Garçons navy cropped gabardine pants.”

What he’s wearing: “This is one of my favorite shirts; I love the way it drapes. Fit and silhouette are everything—I’m five-seven, and Japanese sizing is a blessing. Sleeves are shorter, tops less boxy, pants don’t have ridiculous inseams. I’ve paired it with Comme des Garçons wool pants and wide-leg pleated shorts that Rei Kawakubo is famous for. On my feet are Comme des Garçons x Nike Presto Tent. I top it off with a fedora—hats are one of my favorite ways to make a statement.”

Michelle German, 32

Physician assistant

Michelle German lives at the intersection of fashion and medicine. While getting a degree to be a physician assistant, she freelanced as a makeup artist. After college, when she was working in primary care, she cofounded a women’s magazine and was its health-and-beauty director. “It was then,” she says, “I knew cosmetic dermatology was my path.” Now at the spa Courted at the St. James, she offers skin care and treatments such as laser skin rejuvenation and Botox. This fall, she’ll launch her own skin-care line.

Her neighborhood: Eckington.

Style icon: “Rihanna. She takes chances, is completely herself, and is a badass.”

Feels best wearing: “Red lipstick and heels.”

What she’s wearing: “This vintage dress makes me feel magical. I wore it to the White House, during the former administration. The gold-foil embroidery grabs attention and shines. I’d like to think I’m that gold foil.”

Styling by Lindsey Evans at THE Artist Agency; Hair and Makeup by Carrie LaMarca at THE Artist Agency; Set by Uniquely-DC. Shot on location at Yolk.

This article appears in the September 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

