TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

BOOKS Already thinking about the 2020 election? Hear the perspective of Robert Kuttner, co-founder of both The American Prospect and the Economic Policy Institute, as he talks about his new book The Stakes: 2020 and the Survival of American Democracy, at Politics & Prose at the Wharf. Kuttner will discuss his opinion that an economic progressive would be the best candidate to help serve the needs of the people rather than the interests of corporations and banks. Free, 7 PM.

BOOKS Local policy wonk/writer Tope Folarin will speak about his debut novel, A Particular Kind of Black Man at Busboys and Poets on K Street NW in partnership with the Institute for Policy Studies (for which Folarin serves as board chair). Folarin will speak with local poet E. Ethelbert Miller about how he pulled from his own experiences to create this fictional story that centers a Nigerian American man who grows up in the U.S. and attends Morehouse College, just like Folarin himself. Free (RSVP here), 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

THEATER The new musical Love Sick, based on The Song of Songs, tells the story of a young woman’s pursuit of a secret admirer while she’s stuck in a loveless marriage. The multicultural musical was adapted by Israeli actress/writer Ofra Daniel and features music direction by Palestinian-born musician Ali Paris. Love Sick runs through September 29 at Theater J. $34-$69 (9/4 is Pay What You Choose).

THEATER In 2005, Doubt: A Parable won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award for Best New Play; in 2008, it was adapted to a film starring Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman. In the play, which will be presented at Studio Theatre, a young priest at a Bronx Catholic school in 1964 takes an interest in the school’s first black student. A conservative and suspicious nun tries to determine whether any wrongdoing has taken place, leading to questions of faith and morality in this ambiguous story which still maintains its relevance today. Through October 6. $60-$90.