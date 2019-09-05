A Food Critic’s Hacks for Your DIY Lunch Bowls



DIY bowls aren’t going anywhere—but they can go very wrong. Here’s how to ensure desk-lunch greatness.

1. Pick just one sauce. Two can make it gloppy and muddle the flavors.

2. Then get another sauce on the side. An extra dipper never hurts.

3. Do the splits. Mix greens with grains or lentils, or choose half portions of two proteins.

4. Consider texture. Crunchy, creamy, soft, snappy—get a little of each (it’s a delicate balance).

5. Less is more when it comes to toppings. It’s tempting to choose all the accessories, but they tend to be the reason bowls become a cacophony of pickly, sweet, salty, and vinegary.

6. Always say yes to fresh herbs. They’re the key to a bright, fresh bowl and stand out amid lots of competing flavors.

7. Don’t just have a salad. If that’s what you’re after, go to Sweetgreen.

8. Trust the chef combos. There are 40,000 ways a bowl can go south. The pro versions tend to be tried and true.

This article appears in the August 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

