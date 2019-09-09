Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: September 9 – 15

Monday

Take your downward dog outside at tonight’s Yoga in the Garden event at Josephine Butler Parks Center. Bring a mat and water—class begins at 6 PM.

2437 15th St. NW

Tuesday

Head to Rockville Town Square for an outdoor workout hosted by Gold’s Gym. Tonight will feature a bootcamp-style CX/Grit workout, which kicks off at 7 PM.

200 E Middle Ln., Rockville

Wednesday

The Golden Triangle BID will host a free body-sculpting class tonight in Farragut Square. Class begins at 5:30 PM, and you should wear sneakers.

Connecticut Avenue and K Street NW

Thursday

Meet up with the Lululemon crew to head out on a group run with a Vida fitness trainer. The run will range from three-to-five miles and begins at 7 PM.

300 Tingey St. SE

Saturday

Start your weekend with a free waterfront yoga class at The Wharf. The flow starts at 9 AM, and you’ll get a treat from Toastique, too.

760 Maine Ave. SW

