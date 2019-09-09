Three Delivery-Only Restaurants Worth Staying In For



Butters’ Burgers

Delivery burgers are a tricky thing—they often arrive sad and dry. To combat the issue, Joe Neuman—also behind Sloppy Mama’s barbecue—uses prime-beef brisket in his smashed patties, which arrive nicely juicy on buttery buns. You can get them with beef chili, bacon jam, and other gut-busting toppings, but we’ll take the classic, piled with grilled onions and special sauce.

How to get it: No website or phone; available on Uber Eats, Postmates, and Caviar in DC.

Della Barba Pizza

Many pizzaioli pick a single style—pretty Neapolitan, chubby Chicago—and spend their lives perfecting it. Then there’s Joey Barber, the guy behind this Ivy City pizza outfit. His ultra-cheesy, rectangular Detroit pie, with two stripes of red sauce, is a thing of beauty. Most impressive is that his New York– and grandma-style pies are just as delicious.

How to get it: DellaBarbaPizza.com; 202-845-3033. DC only.

Prescription Chicken

You might have heard of the very good chicken-and-matzoh-ball soup from cousins/allergy-season saviors Valerie Zweig and Taryn Pellicone. But there’s way more to the operation: tasty riffs on pho and ramen, Old Bay–spiked chicken-salad sandwiches, and just-salty-enough chocolate-chip cookies. That said, when stomach bugs hit, the restorative bone broth will put you on the path back to life.

How to get it: PrescriptionChicken.com. Available on multiple delivery platforms in DC and parts of Maryland and Virginia.

