DC’s First Rock Climbing Gym Is Going to Have So Much More Than Just Climbing Walls

Calling all DC rock climbers: There’s a new business coming to town.

In fact, Brooklyn Boulders will be the only business of its kind in town. When the NoMa space opens in 2020, it will be the first gym dedicated to rock climbing in the District.

As of now, if you’re looking for a spot to climb in the city, there are standalone walls at spots like YMCA Anthony Bowen and Sport & Health. But those looking for a dedicated climbing gym have to make the trek to Sportrock Climbing Center in Alexandria or Earth Treks, which has locations in Arlington and Rockville.

That’s about to change thanks to Brooklyn Boulders. The New York-based group has locations in Brooklyn, Queens, Chicago, and Somerville, Massachusetts. In addition to its forthcoming DC location, the group is also planning to open additional spots in Chicago and New York. The size of the DC space has yet to be released, along with the official opening timeline.

This new gym will feature custom-designed walls with artistic inlays, top rope and bouldering areas, locker rooms, saunas, and a café. There will even be a co-working space for gym members. Costs for memberships at the DC location aren’t finalized, but the cost for memberships in other cities varies from $125 to $149 for a monthly membership and $1,250 to $1,490 for an annual membership.

Brooklyn Boulders declined to share specifics on the non-athletic parts of their new facility, but we snagged a photo of their space in Chicago to hold you over until we get more information. We do know that the Massachusetts location served coffee, so hopefully we can expect something similar.

Brooklyn Boulders plans to offer both beginner-friendly and advanced-difficulty lead and bouldering grades, as well as classes and performance training geared toward improving climbing and bouldering skills. The gym will also have personal trainers, yoga, and group fitness classes. You don’t have to be a climber to benefit from the extra workouts, though; the fitness and yoga classes will be open to anyone looking to break a sweat.

So why did Brooklyn Boulders pick DC as its next location? Lance Pinn, the company’s president and co-founder, says it’s all about the DC vibe and sense of community.

“DC has a hugely diverse and passionate community that adventures and gets after fitness with the same culture as the BKB lifestyle,” he says. “We love DC and can’t wait to grow our community [here].”