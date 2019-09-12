Real Estate

The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (9/14-9/15)

Including a condo in an old Georgetown schoolhouse, and an adorable Capitol Hill rowhouse

Written by
| Published on
Photos courtesy of Bright MLS.

Georgetown

3329 Prospect St NW #6, Washington, DC 20007

3329 Prospect St NW #6, Washington, DC 20007

3329 Prospect St NW #6, Washington, DC 20007

Where: 3329 Prospect St., NW, #6
How much: $4,495,000
When: Sunday, September 15 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Its an 1880 historic remodel in Georgetown’s red-brick Wormley School, complete with an elevator and climate-controlled wine cellar. This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom luxury penthouse has an open kitchen-living area, marble bathroom with a soaking tub, and is drenched in natural light.

Columbia Heights

2719 13th St NW #2, Washington, DC 20009

2719 13th St NW #2, Washington, DC 20009

2719 13th St NW #2, Washington, DC 20009

Where: 2719 13th St., NW, #2
How much: $1,499,900
When: Sunday, September 15 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because it has a private, 900-square-foot rooftop deck with an outdoor sound system and mood lighting that was featured on HGTV, and an additional balcony. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom condo also includes custom glass cabinetry, a gas fireplace, and comes with solar panels.

Del Ray

 

209 Uhler Ter, Alexandria, VA 22301

209 Uhler Ter, Alexandria, VA 22301

Where: 209 Uhler Ter., Alexandria
How much: $899,900
When: Sunday, September 15 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: This Colonial farmhouse in Del Ray is full of charming features, such as the spacious front porch with a swing. Inside, you’ll find three bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

Capitol Hill

10 14th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

10 14th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

10 14th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Where: 10 14th St., SE
How much: $718,500
When: Saturday, September 14 from 9:30-10:30 AM, 1:00-3:00 PM
Why: Because this cute, cottage-like rowhouse is just a block away from Lincoln Park. The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home features exposed brick, a stylish wallpapered powder room, and was designed to optimize its 818 square feet.

Kalorama

1835 Phelps Pl NW #41, Washington, DC 20008

1835 Phelps Pl NW #41, Washington, DC 20008

1835 Phelps Pl NW #41, Washington, DC 20008

Where: 1835 Phelps Pl., NW, #41
How much: $475,000
When: Sunday, September 15 from 1:00-4:00 PM
Why: This one-bedroom, one-bath co-op has an all-new kitchen, crown molding in every room, and treetop views. Plus, that damask wallpaper is giving serious Gatsby vibes.

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Michaela Althouse
Michaela Althouse
Editorial Fellow

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day