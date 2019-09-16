Health

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: September 16 – 22

Photo via iStock.

Tuesday

Get your Zumba on tonight at a free workout with Gold’s Gym. The outdoor class will be held at Rockville Town Square and begins at 7 PM.
200 East Middle Ln., Rockville 

Wednesday

Join Pure Barre for a pop-up class in Falls Church. Plan to show up at the Downtown Plaza at 4:45 PM for the 5 PM class with a mat. RSVP ahead of time, as spots are limited.
100 block of West Broad Street, Falls Church

Thursday

Head to Marvin Gaye Park for an outdoor yoga flow starting at 6 PM. You only need to bring water and a mat.
411 Division Ave. NE

Saturday

Outdoor Voices will be stopping in DC on its Exercise Dress Tour for a Zumba-like class. Head to Yards Park at 11 AM to join over 1,000 of your closest friends for a dance workout.
355 Water St. SE

Sunday

The Montgomery Mall Lululemon crew will be taking off for a run today through Rock Creek Park. The 30-to-45 minute jog will begin at 9 AM.
Meet at the intersection of Beach Drive and Cedar Lane

Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

