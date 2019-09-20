Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian restaurant critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about controversial restaurant dress codes? The best breakfast spots? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, and she’ll get to as many as she can this morning.

Ann: Morning, chatters! I was bummed to see the Facebook news that one of my favorite new arrivals to the scene—the Rockville katsu sando shop Katsu Go—has lost its chef and creator, who split from their investors. Apparently the place is still open, but Harry Yi and Kevin Yang were the soul of it, and it’s worth keeping tabs on what they do next.

On a happier note, it’s Friday, it’s beautiful outside, and it’s question time. Ask them in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…