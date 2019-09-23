Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: September 23 – 29

Monday

Hit the street this evening with DC Run Crew. They’ll host an outdoor HIIT and cardio workout at The Collection in Chevy Chase. Be ready to go at 7 PM.

5471 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase

Tuesday

Meet up for a group bike ride through Tenleytown with City Bikes. Bring your own bike—the ride begins at 1:15 PM.

2501 Champlain St. NW

Wednesday

Happy National Cooking Day! To celebrate the holiday, all Vida locations will host a free 30-minute ab workout followed by a 30-minute discussion with one of the gym’s nutritionists. Bonus: Mighty Meals will have some free snacks on-site. The workout begins at 5:30 PM.

Locations vary

Saturday

Today, the event Dancing is My Voice on the National Mall will attempt to break a world record for biggest Zumba class while also raising awareness about sexual violence and providing resources to survivors. Come sweat it out for a good cause at 11 AM.

Meet at the Lincoln Memorial

Sunday

Ease into your Sunday with a free yoga flow at The Loft at the Georgetown Lululemon store. Class begins at 9 AM, and don’t forget to bring a mat.

3265 M St. NW

