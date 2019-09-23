Food

Stomp Grapes at These 3 Fun Wine Festivals Near DC

Written by
and
| Published on
Stomping grounds: Fall wine fests. Photograph Courtesy of Prisma by Dukas Presseagentur/Alamy.
Fall wine fests. Photograph Courtesy of Prisma by Dukas Presseagentur/Alamy.
Fall Weekends 2019

About Fall Weekends 2019

Whether you want to get out of town for just the day or for a few, here are some great ideas for colorful autumn trips. Hit a hiking trail, stomp grapes at a festival, stroll a historic small town, and more.

Potomac Point Winery Harvest Festival

September 28

Taste from multiple wine tents and join the grape-stomping and games for adults and kids. 275 Decatur Rd., Stafford, Va.; 540-446-2266. Distance from DC: 40 miles. Tickets: $8 to $28.

Barrel Oak Winery Stomp & Chomp

September 28 and 29

Bare your feet for a group grape-stomp and then taste last year’s foot-stomped wine. You can also enjoy wood-fired pizza and music—and bring your dog. 3623 Grove Ln., Delaplane, Va.; 540-364-6402. Distance from DC: 52 miles. Free admission.

Breaux Vineyards Harvest Celebration

October 20 and 21

Along with seafood vendors—you can sample oysters raw, topped, or grilled—festival-goers will find craft booths and live music. 36888 Breaux Vineyards Ln., Purcellville, Va.; 540-668-6299. Distance from DC: 54 miles. Free admission.

This article appears in the September 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Nancy Bauer
Nancy Bauer
Héctor Alejandro Arzate
Héctor Alejandro Arzate

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day