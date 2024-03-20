10 Spring Festivals Around the DC Area to Celebrate the Season

It’s officially spring: Let’s go outdoors to enjoy all this new season has to offer. These springtime festivals are an opportunity to celebrate the seasonal blooms, warming weather, and more.

March 20 – April 14 | Various locations

The National Cherry Blossom Festival starts today with a sold-out opening ceremony at Warner Theatre packed with Japanese cultural performances including a collaborative dance with the Washington Ballet Company. In the coming weeks, neighbors and visitors can celebrate our favorite flowers at a number of pink-themed events including some major festivals such as the kid-friendly Blossom Kite Festival, the more than 24-hour long Sakura Matsuri–Japanese Street Festival, outdoor music and art party Petalpalooza, and the colorful finale parade along Constitution Avenue (free).

March 23 | The Wharf

Usher in the arrival of spring at the Wharf’s cherry blossom-inspired Bloomaroo. All ages are welcome to participate in a matcha tea sampling, a haiku creation station, and kids’ crafts, and you can also watch go-go, jazz, and rock performances across multiple stages. To close out the affair there will be a pink fireworks finale along the decorated waterfront (free).

March 23-April 13 | Arlington

Met Park is the launching site for this year’s Pink in the Park. The three-weekend event features pink-themed art activations, live music, family fun, vendors, and more. First, Art of Pink celebrates local artists, makers, and small business owners at Sari Sari Pop-Up Market; there will be food and a live mural painting. In the coming weeks, families are invited to a splash party at Pink in the Pool, and an outdoor music festival featuring local bands at Pink Beats (free).

March 24 | National Harbor

National Harbor’s annual Sakura Sunday brings a Japanese pop-up market, art, music and dance, culinary treats, and more to the Maryland waterfront as part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival events. After pre-festival zen yoga, guests can enjoy Kuniko Kanawa’s opening ceremonial blessing dance followed by a Japanese sword training class, live sushi demonstration, K-pop performance, and tea offerings under the Capital Canopy marketplace (free).

April 13 | Nationals Park

Sip on seasonal spring beers or craft brews from dozens of different breweries at this laid-back beer fest. General admission tickets grant guests access to unlimited samples from over 80 breweries, as well as live music, the dueling piano bar, and the food truck alley. VIP tickets allow visitors to check out the warning track and dugouts at Nationals Park, plus take home some commemorative goodies ($50+).

April 13 | Union Market

Toast the spring edition of DC Wine Fest. Oenophiles and enthusiasts can sip on a variety of wines from on-site vendors, shop goods from coffee and candle exhibitors, munch on seafood and bakery items, and watch live music performances as part of the 2024 creative lineup ($35+).

April 27 | Embassy of France

Secure a ticket to the seventh annual sweet tooth-soirée at La Maison Française to taste samples of fine chocolates from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. The event brings more than 30 chocolate vendors to the Embassy of France where snackers can learn to make chocolate at guided workshops and listen to chocolatiers discuss an array of treats ($25).

May 1 – 31 | Multiple locations

Taking place during International Cultural Awareness Month, Passport DC is a month-long event that highlights the rich traditions of diplomacy in Washington. This year’s festival will feature the Around the World Embassy tour on May 4, where participants can experience art, culture, food, and fashion from around the globe by visiting the 39 participating embassies. Plus, check out the EU open house tour and the Fiesta Asia! fair with outdoor crafts, performances, and street food (free).

May 17-19 | Loudoun County

In an effort to raise scholarship funds for local high school students, the Wegmeyer Farms Foundation is hosting the first-ever Lincoln Strawberry Festival. This farm-fresh event covers all things strawberry, producing a lineup of family-friendly activities, live music, a toddler fashion show, and strawberry pie and ice cream eating contests ($15).

May 18 | Union Market

Take your friend group to Dock 5 at Union Market to drink beers from the area’s favorite breweries including DC Brau, Aslin Beer Co., Atlas Brew Works, and several others. District Beer Fest is a one-day beverage festival that pours local brews and serves bites from local eateries over a span of two sessions. There’s live music, too ($35+).

