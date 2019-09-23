Stomp Grapes at These 3 Fun Wine Festivals Near DC



About Fall Weekends 2019 Whether you want to get out of town for just the day or for a few, here are some great ideas for colorful autumn trips. Hit a hiking trail, stomp grapes at a festival, stroll a historic small town, and more. More from Fall Weekends 2019



September 28

Taste from multiple wine tents and join the grape-stomping and games for adults and kids. 275 Decatur Rd., Stafford, Va.; 540-446-2266. Distance from DC: 40 miles. Tickets: $8 to $28.

September 28 and 29

Bare your feet for a group grape-stomp and then taste last year’s foot-stomped wine. You can also enjoy wood-fired pizza and music—and bring your dog. 3623 Grove Ln., Delaplane, Va.; 540-364-6402. Distance from DC: 52 miles. Free admission.

October 20 and 21

Along with seafood vendors—you can sample oysters raw, topped, or grilled—festival-goers will find craft booths and live music. 36888 Breaux Vineyards Ln., Purcellville, Va.; 540-668-6299. Distance from DC: 54 miles. Free admission.

This article appears in the September 2019 issue of Washingtonian.