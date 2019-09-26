Food  |  Things to Do

3 Wineries Near DC Where You Sip Away the Day

Bonus: There's one with a corn maze.

Written by
| Published on
wineries near dc
Bring a picnic: Catoctin Breeze winery. Photograph by Kelly Smith/Catoctin Breeze Vineyard.
Fall Weekends 2019

About Fall Weekends 2019

Whether you want to get out of town for just the day or for a few, here are some great ideas for colorful autumn trips. Hit a hiking trail, stomp grapes at a festival, stroll a historic small town, and more.

Even if you skip the alcohol—someone has to drive—these wineries are pretty spots to take a picnic and wind down.

Catoctin Breeze Vineyard

Bring a picnic and enjoy a serene, grown-up day, free from cornhole contests and rowdy kids (bringing kids is discouraged, though not prohibited) at this gem in the foothills of the Catoctin Mountains. Grab a table near the live music (on weekends) or set up lawn chairs before heading inside for a tasting. The Cabernet Franc has won Maryland’s top wine prize two years in a row. 15010 Roddy Rd., Thurmont, Md.; 240-578-3831. Winetasting: $12. Distance from DC: 66 miles.

Morais Vineyards

Children may go a little nuts when they spot the tasting room at Morais, which rises into view like a castle. While Mom and Dad set up for an afternoon on a shady veranda, patio, or picnic table, the kids can race off to climb on a wooden train and an actual military tank. Generous tastings include eight pours and a pairing plate of nibbles ($10). The Portuguese-style Verdelho is a nice fall sipper. 11409 Marsh Rd., Bealeton, Va.; 540-326-6336. Distance from DC: 58 miles.

Valley View Farm

At this fifth-generation farm turned agritourism venue, craft-beverage tastings include wine, hard cider, peach wine, and mead ($10). September and October also mean pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, along with hayrides, farm-animal tours, and a corn maze for kids. Bring a picnic. Bring the dog. Pick up some farm-raised meats, honey, veggies, and eggs before heading home. 1550 Leeds Manor Rd., Dela-plane, Va.; 540-592-1021. Distance from DC: 59 miles.

More Vines Online: For additional ideas on where to go for a winery day trip, check out our wine tasting guide!

This article appears in the September 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Nancy Bauer
Nancy Bauer

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day