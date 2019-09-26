Real Estate

The Best-Looking Open Houses this Weekend (9/28-29)

Including a newly renovated rowhouse in Bloomingdale and a charming Hyattsville bungalow.

Written by
| Published on
Photos courtesy of Bright MLS.

Kent

5019 Klingle St NW, Washington, DC 20016

5019 Klingle St NW, Washington, DC 20016

5019 Klingle St NW, Washington, DC 20016

Where: 5019 Klingle St., NW
How much: $2,750,000
When: Sunday, September 29 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: Because this nearly 7,000-square-foot Colonial is full of amenities including an elevator and a backyard pool. It also has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and two fireplaces.

Bloomingdale

2118 Flagler Pl NW, Washington, DC 20001

2118 Flagler Pl NW, Washington, DC 20001

2118 Flagler Pl NW, Washington, DC 20001

Where: 2118 Flagler Pl., NW
How much: $1,249,000
When: Sunday, September 29 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: This elegant rowhouse features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and is newly renovated. Outside, it includes a back deck and a sweet garden, fenced-in for privacy.

Alexandria

15 E Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA 22301

15 E Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA 22301

Where: 15 E Braddock Rd.
How much: $849,000
When: Sunday, September 29 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because this bright, stone farmhouse has an amazing backyard and it retains some of its 1930s charm. It’s got four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a finished basement.

Dupont Circle

1622 19th St NW #1, Washington, DC 20009

1622 19th St NW #1, Washington, DC 20009

1622 19th St NW #1, Washington, DC 20009

Where: 1622 19th St., NW, #1
How much: $735,000
When: Sunday, September 29 from 12:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: The condo is close to metro, surprisingly spacious at more than 1,000 square feet, and it just had a price drop. It has one bedroom plus a den, two bathrooms, custom closets, and a recently redone kitchen, too.

Hyattsville

5500 40th Ave, Hyattsville, MD 20781

5500 40th Ave, Hyattsville, MD 20781

5500 40th Ave, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Where: 5500 40th Ave. 
How much: $415,000
When: Sunday, September 29 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because this charming two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow includes a cute front porch, hand-cut glass kitchen backsplash, and a plum tree in the yard. The upstairs attic space makes a unique master with its skylights and full en-suite bath.

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Michaela Althouse
Michaela Althouse
Editorial Fellow

Michaela Althouse is an editorial fellow for the Washingtonian. Her previous work has been featured in Philadelphia Magazine and Technical.ly.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day