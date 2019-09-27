Town Hall Will Close in Glover Park After 14 Years

It’s last call for Glover Park staple Town Hall. The popular tavern announced via Facebook that they’re closing on Sunday, September 29 after 14 years.
Town Hall moved into its current space in 2012 from their original location on Wisconsin Avenue. The ownership, which includes business partners Jeremy Carman and Tim Walsh, have pursued other business opportunities since opening, including the Salt Line by the ballpark and Capital Crab in Chevy Chase.
They’re not the only ones to leave the neighborhood. Fast-casual Mexican restaurant Surfside announced the closing of their Glover Park storefront earlier this month in favor of a new Tenleytown location. And of course, there’s the ongoing Whole Foods drama as the grocery has been shuttered for two years.
“We truly think there’s a great opportunity here in Glover Park, but its time for someone else to take the reins,” says the Facebook post.
See the owners’s farewell video below:
To our all our guests, neighbors, and those we've come to call family and friends, All good things must come to an end and we will be closing our doors for good following this Sunday 9/29. We want to thank you our guests for all your support and all the good times over the years. There have been many fond memories within these walls, and perhaps a few best left to posterity. We also want to thank our staff. Town Hall would be nothing without the hard work of the hundreds of people who helped make TH what it was over the years. We are still proud to say we have Day 1 staff from 14 years ago, and we will endeavor to find new homes for everyone. Our staff was like family with many of you, and in some cases started families of their own. We're proud of the multiple marriages and children that came to be as part of our extended work family, and a little bit of our legacy lives on in them. We want to thank our landlord for all their support over the years, and we will work with them to help establish a new operator and ensure a good fit for the neighborhood. We truly think there is a great opportunity here in Glover Park, but its time for someone else to take up the reins. We've had the pleasure to make some lifelong friends at TH. We've been a part of many of your lives over the years, as you have ours. We've celebrated the happy – weddings, birthdays, promotions, and commemorated the sad – funerals, divorces, and job losses. We've always wanted TH to be a place where you always felt at home, regardless of where you were in life, and we hope you'll join us for one last weekend as we prepare to say goodbye. Thank you for everything #lastcallfortownhall #townhalldc #itwasthebestoftimes #closingtime