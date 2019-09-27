Town Hall Will Close in Glover Park After 14 Years

It’s last call for Glover Park staple Town Hall. The popular tavern announced via Facebook that they’re closing on Sunday, September 29 after 14 years.

Town Hall moved into its current space in 2012 from their original location on Wisconsin Avenue. The ownership, which includes business partners Jeremy Carman and Tim Walsh, have pursued other business opportunities since opening, including the Salt Line by the ballpark and Capital Crab in Chevy Chase.

They’re not the only ones to leave the neighborhood. Fast-casual Mexican restaurant Surfside announced the closing of their Glover Park storefront earlier this month in favor of a new Tenleytown location. And of course, there’s the ongoing Whole Foods drama as the grocery has been shuttered for two years.

“We truly think there’s a great opportunity here in Glover Park, but its time for someone else to take the reins,” says the Facebook post.

See the owners’s farewell video below:

