100 Very Best Restaurants: #81 – The Salt Line
The raw bar shows off oysters from Virginia and New England.
The menu at this wainscoted Navy Yard dining room overlooking the Anacostia River relies heavily on easy-to-like New England classics—baked stuffed middlenecks gilded with Parmesan, buttery and mayo-dressed lobster rolls, and crunchy Ipswich clams—that the kitchen executes faithfully. That’s a good thing: Who wants a curve ball on the fried-seafood platter? But the menu’s B-side holds chef Kyle Bailey’s own quirky creations. XO sauce, bacon, and ginger are surprisingly good accompaniments to a round of local oysters, while lemon-anchovy dressing, olives, and capers make for the rare lobster preparation that doesn’t have us craving a cup of drawn butter. If only the gargantuan desserts were designed to impress palates instead of iPhone lenses. Moderate.
