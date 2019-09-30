Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: September 30 – October 6

Wednesday

Get in some slow, easy steps this morning at the Wharf Walks get-together. Meet at the Velo Cafe at 7 AM to take off on a mile-long walk, after which you’ll get $1 off tea, coffee, or espresso.

730 B Maine Ave. SW

Friday

The first Friday of each month, anyone who is new to the Del Ray neighborhood in Alexandria (whether living or working there) is invited to grab a bike at Ascend Cycle’s 6:30 PM ride. Oh, you get a free WellWell drink afterwards, as well as 10 percent off all night at Del Ray Pizzeria. Interested? Email info@ascendcycle.com.

2413 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Saturday

Sweat DC is hosting its bi-annual Sweatfest 3.0 event today. Head to the Banneker Community Center fields at 10 AM for an outdoor cardio workout complete with live go-go music by UCB. There will also be a Sweatfast just for kids at 9 AM, and an after-party at Roy Boys.

2500 Georgia Ave. NW

If you’ll be at the Mount Vernon Triangle Freshfarm Market this morning, stop by the Vida Fitness booth for a free yoga class. The flow will be held outdoors and begins at 10 AM (bring your own mat).

499 I St. NW

