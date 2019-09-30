The soon-to-open Tysons Corner Whole Foods is getting into the food hall game. When the massive 70,000 square-foot grocery store debuts Wednesday, October 30, a first-floor “friends of Whole Foods” dining hall will include well-known local names like a spinoff of The Wharf’s Italian trattoria, Officina, from Michelin-starred chef Nicholas Stefanelli and a Rappahannock Oyster Co. stall.

Though Northern Virginia is home to nine Whole Foods locations, this will be the biggest—and the new flagship location for the Mid-Atlantic, located in The Boro mixed-use development. The food hall will provide diners with fresh-made pastas and other fast-casual fare from Officina; Rappahannock oysters, crab cakes, steamed shrimp, and sandwiches; sushi, poke, and ramen from Genji Izakaya; and creative sweets from Pennsylvania-based Curiosity Doughnuts. Shoppers can grab drinks from a full-service Allegra coffee stand and fresh-pressed juices from a Jrink juice bar. Those looking for something stronger can head to a second-floor pub (name/concept to be announced), which will adjoin a game room.

Whole Foods stores in the DC-area have increasingly added big-name chefs and hospitality industry touches to their groceries, such as Erik Bruner-Yang‘s Paper Horse noodle shops (H Street, West End), or a trendy barrel-aged cocktail program (Ashburn).

The new store will open at 8 AM on October 30 with a bunch of swag.

Whole Foods Tysons Corner, 1635 Boro Place, McLean

