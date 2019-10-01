Check Out These 11 Halloween-Themed Workouts Around Washington

If you want to break a sweat before you head out for Halloween night, check out these festively themed workouts to get you in the spirit. There’s no need to feel guilty about a few extra treats after you’ve braved these fun (or fear-filled) fitness endeavors.

Dead Man’s Run

October 5 at 6 PM

Head to Congressional Cemetery and run through the graveyard to get in the Halloween spirit early. The race commences with the toll of a funeral bell and ends with prizes for the best costumes on the course. Free beer and spooky tunes are included in the 5K.

1801 E. St. SE

Vida Fitness: Pints and Pilates

October 14 at 6 PM

It’s bring-your-own-mat, but not your own booze, to this pilates-in-the-dark class. Vida Fitness is taking a trip to Dacha Beer Garden for this holiday-themed class, which means there will be a DJ and full cash bar on site. The gym will be raising money for City Dog Rescue & City Kitties. A $10 donation minimum is required.

1600 7th St. NW

Goat Yoga (Halloween Party Edition)

October 22 at 6 PM and 7:30 PM



Take your balancing act (and your Instagram) to the next level at these special edition goat yoga classes. This low-key sweat sesh isn’t just any yoga-meets-petting zoo night, though; the goats will be decked out in Halloween costumes. All levels and all costumes are welcome.

3313 Arlington Blvd., Arlington

Sweat DC: Total Body Sculpt and Carve

October 26 at 1 PM

Have you ever wondered what it’d be like to exercise using a pumpkin? Spice up an average total body workout with pumpkin arm, shoulder, and chest presses, pumpkin sit-ups, and core twists with pumpkins. Post-workout, sip on spiked cider and chow down on Insomnia Cookies while you carve a Jack-O’-Lantern. Pumpkins will be pre-picked for you.

3232 Georgia Ave. NW

Hills of DC Ride and Urban Adventures

October 26 at 8 AM and October 27 at 10 AM

If outdoor workouts are more your speed, you can join Potomac Pedalers Touring Club on one of their weekend bike rides. Riders will make stops at cemeteries and festively decked-out houses for photo ops. This no-drop ride is focused on distance and exploring DC. Come with your own bike, helmet, and hydration. The exact routes have yet to be finalized, but will be posted on their Facebook pages (Hills of DC Ride and Urban Adventures). Be prepared to cycle through city streets.

730 Maine Ave. SW on Saturday

Sunday’s meeting location is TBD, but will be posted online

Soul Cycle: Monster Mashup

October 29 at 6 AM

Rise and shine for this 6 AM class full of spooky sounds. It’s a solid option for early-risers who want to spend the evening with the kiddos.

1042 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Hip-Hop Halloween Yoga

October 30 at 7 PM

Looking for yoga with a twist? Forget the serene vibes. This class is set to hip-hop beats. Not only is this a costume-friendly yoga class, but yogis are encouraged to hit up Crystal City Sports Pub after class to keep the vibes going.

529 23rd St. S, Arlington

Pure Barre: Tuck and Glow

October 31 at 4:45 PM, 6 PM, and 7:15 PM

Pure Barre is turning the lights down so you can glow. They’ll be hosting a series of glow-in-the-dark classes on Halloween night, complete with black lights and glow-in-the-dark accessories. Opt for white and neon colors or come in costume—the best dressed will score a prize.

4930 Hampden Ln., Bethesda

Cut Seven: 7 Deadly Sins Workout

October 31 at 5:30 PM, 6:35 PM, and 7:40 PM

Cut Seven is gearing up for its annual Seven Deadly Sins workout. Test your stamina in seven sets of high-energy exercises. Don your craziest costume and expect to sweat.

1101 Rhode Island Ave. NW

Ascend Cycle + Underground

October 31

Cycling at 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM; Strength at 5:30 PM and 6:45 PM; Ride/HIIT at 7:30 PM

Hit this spot on Halloween night for strength training with barbell lifts or cycling—or a hybrid of the two. Ascend will have complimentary CBD-infused chocolate treats for anyone who braves a workout, plus you can enter a raffle for a Halloween swag bag. Wicked beats and supernatural lighting will set the mood.

2413 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Hot Cider Hustle 10K/5K

November 2 at 9 AM

If you find yourself in a sugar coma after Halloween night, get back on track with the Hot Cider Hustle. Whether running is a trick or treat, there will be a trio of incentives waiting for you at the finish line: a race mug, caramel apples, and, of course, apple cider.

137 National Plaza, National Harbor