Equinox Is Opening Its Newest DC Location in Mount Vernon Triangle This Week

Mount Vernon Triangle fitness aficionados will soon have another place to work out—with a juice bar, of course. Equinox opens its newest Washington location on Thursday in Anthem Row, a newly developed complex housing retail, dining, and office space.

It’s the fourth Equinox location in the DC area (you can find the others in West End, Bethesda, and Tysons Corner), and the 102nd club location in the country.

Equinox is careful to call its spots “luxury fitness clubs,” not gyms. The Mount Vernon Triangle site will stick to this theme, with studios for group classes such as pilates, cycling, and barre, as well as the first Equinox studio in the area dedicated solely to boxing.

There will also be an in-house spa (which is open to the public), a kid’s club with childcare, a shop with workout gear available for purchase, and an outpost of the plant-based smoothie chain Juice Press. Oh, and Kiehl’s products in the bathroom, too, of course.

You may have last seen Equinox in the news this summer, when it was revealed that Stephen Ross, an investor in the brand (which also owns SoulCycle), was hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

Soon after, Equinox executive chairman Harvey Spevak sent a letter of apology to members, promising the company would donate to charities supporting LGBTQ advocacy work.

Member pricing for the Anthem Row Equinox varies from $165 to $250, and its class schedule will be released this week.

Equinox Anthem Row; 800 K St. NW

