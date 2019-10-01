Health

Equinox Is Opening Its Newest DC Location in Mount Vernon Triangle This Week

Starting this Thursday, you can hit the luxury fitness club (don't call it a gym).

Written by
| Published on
Renderings courtesy of Equinox.

Mount Vernon Triangle fitness aficionados will soon have another place to work out—with a juice bar, of course. Equinox opens its newest Washington location on Thursday in Anthem Row, a newly developed complex housing retail, dining, and office space.

It’s the fourth Equinox location in the DC area (you can find the others in West End, Bethesda, and Tysons Corner), and the 102nd club location in the country.

Equinox is careful to call its spots “luxury fitness clubs,” not gyms. The Mount Vernon Triangle site will stick to this theme, with studios for group classes such as pilates, cycling, and barre, as well as the first Equinox studio in the area dedicated solely to boxing.

There will also be an in-house spa (which is open to the public), a kid’s club with childcare, a shop with workout gear available for purchase, and an outpost of the plant-based smoothie chain Juice Press. Oh, and Kiehl’s products in the bathroom, too, of course.

You may have last seen Equinox in the news this summer, when it was revealed that Stephen Ross, an investor in the brand (which also owns SoulCycle), was hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

Soon after, Equinox executive chairman Harvey Spevak sent a letter of apology to members, promising the company would donate to charities supporting LGBTQ advocacy work.

Member pricing for the Anthem Row Equinox varies from $165 to $250, and its class schedule will be released this week.

Equinox Anthem Row; 800 K St. NW

Get Our Health Newsletter

How to stay fit, eat smart, and live well in Washington.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day