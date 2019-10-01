You Can Take an Orangetheory and CorePower Class Under the Same Roof When FITrow Opens in Rockville Next Year

Rockville’s Congressional Plaza wants to make it easier for you to work out, run errands, and re-fuel—all in one stop.

Next year, the shopping center will open FITrow, a space that will house three boutique fitness studios and a common area under one roof. As of now, Orangetheory Fitness and CorePower Yoga are the featured studios, while the last one is still being finalized.

“When we think about how our customers want to weave fitness into their lifestyles, we feel like it’s about convenience and flexibility and options,” says Kari Glinski, asset management director at Federal Realty, the commercial real estate development company that oversees Congressional Plaza. “How do we integrate fitness with our consumers’ everyday routine or weekly routine and make it a one-stop shop?”

Federal Realty manages another FITrow concept in Somerville, Massachusetts, but this will be the first in the DC area.

Visitors can expect a common “recharge” area on the first floor to meet with friends pre- or post-workout or to relax and check emails after class, says Glinski. And on the second floor, you’ll find the three studios, complete with aesthetic touches like a big chandelier, warm wood tones, and pops of color.

Each studio will be independently operated, and customers will have to purchase classes and packages through each separate group. It may seem like this is pretty similar to any other shopping center that happens to house a few workout studios, but Glinski emphasizes that FITrow will provide a unique experience for its customers.

“It differs from a landlord just plopping a studio here or there,” she says. “This is really sort of a unified space that someone can use however they want.”

And, of course, there are plenty of other spots in Congressional Plaza that you can hit post-workout, such as Chop’t or The Fresh Market. “It’s what I like to call retail therapy on steroids,” says Glinski. “You can make the most of however you want your shopping and health and wellness experience to be.”

Fitness enthusiasts can expect FITrow to open early spring 2020.

Congressional Plaza; 1626 E Jefferson St., Rockville

