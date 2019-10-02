It’s time to celebrate that person or pet you can’t live without! Snap a photo with your best friend(s), and submit it by October 18th for a chance to showcase your friendship in Washingtonian.

ENTER HERE

All entrants will be on display in a Washingtonian.com photo gallery and will receive a personalized digital faux Washingtonian “Best Friends” cover.

A panel of judges from Washingtonian and the contest’s beneficiary, Best Buddies Virginia & DC, will select our three “Judges’ Pick” titleholders. In addition, a “People’s Choice” favorite will be determined by reader votes. All four winners will be featured in the December issue of Washingtonian and receive a $50 Framebridge gift certificate.

Each submission is $30, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Best Buddies. Multiple entries are permitted.

This contest aims to celebrate all forms of friendship, whether that is with another person, with a pet, with your child, or any combination of parties. Good luck!