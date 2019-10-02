PHOTOS: Michelin Star Reveal Party at the French Ambassador’s Residence

It was a star-studded evening Tuesday at the French ambassador’s residence in Kalorama for the reveal celebration of the 2020 Michelin Guide for Washington, DC.

While this year’s rankings had already been announced earlier in the day, the night served as a rare opportunity to unite the DC culinary community in toasting the new honorees.

Sprinkled in amongst the chefs was the District’s typical mix of politicians, journalists, philanthropists, and business leaders — all eager to take a quick trip to France (the diplomatic residence counts as French soil after all) for a few hours.

Further enticing the crowd were the menu items on offer at Tuesday’s soirée, which principally came courtesy of the Michelin-starred kitchen team at Masseria (the restaurant had closed for the night so that the staff could focus on the Michelin party).

The District’s top eateries have generally taken turns catering the event in years past (both ThinkFoodGroup and Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants have taken the reins before, for example). This year it was Chef Nick Stefanelli who picked up the mantle with a tasty spread of his fan favorites, including his addictive “foienoli” bites, thick slices of porchetta, and bowls of risotto served piping hot out of a wheel of Parmesan cheese.

And while it might have seemed like the dozens of chefs mingling about, along with French Ambassador Philippe Étienne and US Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito, were the most popular people in the room based on all of the selfies being taken, the Michelin Man (actually named Bibendum) quickly disproved that thought as soon as he set foot (tire?) in the room.