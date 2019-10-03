Iron Horse Will Close After a Decade in Penn Quarter, Transform into a Boardwalk-Themed Bar

After a decade of arcade games and motorcycle motifs, Penn Quarter tap room Iron Horse will close on October 26. But the space won’t stay vacant for long. Owners Curt Large and Geoff Dawson of hospitality group Tinshop (Franklin Hall, Tallboy) are teaming up with Ryan Seelbach, owner of Shaw bars Takoda and Cortez, to bring endless summer to the space. The Boardwalk, a beach-y bar serving frozen cocktails and corn dogs, will open in early November.

The bar culls inspiration from local beach towns like Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach as well as Brooklyn’s urban beachfront and the Santa Monica Pier.

“When I think of a boardwalk, I think of both the West Coast and the East Coast—really an American version of a street market,” says Seelbach.

On the first floor, reclaimed wood and high ceilings are designed to give a breezy feel. Venture down to the subterranean second floor for a colorful mélange of food and games. Parts of Iron Horse’s arcade will remain, including foosball, shuffleboard, and pop-a-shot. A private room is available for parties.

Three bars will pour over 20 draft beers, from American classics (Bud, Miller Lite) to Peronis and microbrews. Cocktails draw from the Shaw spots like a grapefruit-and-ginger Takoda mule and Cortez margarita. Both will be available on a list of 10 draft cocktails that’ll also include boozy lemonade and frosé for that endless summer vibe. Libations are accompanied by nostalgic boardwalk fare, including corn dogs, popcorn, and cotton candy.

Given the bar’s proximity to the Capital One Arena, Seelbach hopes the space will become a destination for game watch parties. Surrounding 20 flat-screen televisions will be dedicated to airing every Capitals game as well as other local teams and NCAA sports.

Happy hour specials will be announced closer to opening.

The Boardwalk. 507 7th St., NW. Open Monday through Thursday, 4 PM to 12 AM; Friday, 4 PM to 2 AM; Saturday, 2 PM to 2 AM; Sunday, 2 PM to 12 AM.

