THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

FILM Get in the Halloween spirit with the Spooky Movie International Horror Film Festival at AFI Silver. Watch scary films such as the Frankenstein-inspired Depraved (10/3) and the documentary Memory: The Origins of Alien (10/5). $15 per film or $90 for an all-access pass.

DANCE CityDance Resident Artist Sarah J. Ewing is presenting her work “Gallery” at the Source Theatre this weekend. Originally created for a presentation at FlashDC, this redeveloped dance will be performed by a cast of six female dancers, highlighting the experiences of womanhood without a barrier between the audience and performers. Through October 5. $25.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

ART The term minhwa describes Korean folk art created by untrained artists; the Korean Cultural Center celebrates this tradition with the exhibit “Minhwa: The Beauty of Korean Folk Paintings,” featuring brightly-colored works by 19 living artists. The opening reception will include a presentation about minhwa by artist Stephanie S. Lee, plus an art workshop for guests. Exhibit: through October 21, free. Opening reception: 10/4, 6 PM, free (registration required).

THEATER Theater company the Edge of the Universe Players 2 continues its tradition of “plays with big meanings” with My Barking Dog, a play about a man, a woman, and a wild coyote. The animal shows up at an urban apartment building with two antisocial residents, becoming an allegory for environmentalism. Through October 13 at Caos on F. $25.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

HOCKEY The Washington Capitals will play their first home game of the season on Saturday at Capital One Arena following their recent OT victory on the road against the St. Louis Blues (who currently have the Stanley Cup). Watch Alexander Ovechkin and the Caps take on the Carolina Hurricanes. Before the game, head to “Rock the Red Carpet” on F Street in front of the arena, where you can watch the team arrive for the game and snag a few autographs or photos if you stand close enough. Rock the Red Carpet: Free, 3:30 PM – 5 PM. Game: $63 and up, 7 PM.

STREETS Several cities have taken to periodically blocking off major streets to cars: Paris, London, and Bogotá all do so, and New York City even blocks off nearly 7 miles of Manhattan streets in its “Summer Streets” celebrations. The District is following suit for its first-ever Open Streets DC, prohibiting motor vehicles on a nearly 3-mile stretch of Georgia Avenue NW from Barry Place to Missouri Avenue. Walk and bike in the roadway and enjoy other activities such as rock climbing at the Banneker Recreation Center, yoga at Kenyon Street, and cardio kickboxing at Longfellow Street. Pick up an event program at one of the many info tents along the route for a detailed schedule. Free, 10 AM to 2 PM.

FLOWERS Create your own flower arrangement inspired by Dutch still life paintings. This workshop will start with a guided tour of paintings at the National Gallery of Art then continue with a two-hour flower arranging lesson from local flora shop She Loves Me at The Source restaurant (with snacks!). All materials will be provided. $245, 11 AM.

DANCE Furia Flamenca Dance Company presents the cabaret performance “Café Flamenco” at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. This celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month will feature traditional flamenco dance performed to live music. Through October 6. $25-$40.

OUTDOOR FESTIVALS Art on the Avenue (10/5), Taste of Annandale (10/5), Adams Morgan PorchFest (10/5), Fall for Fairfax Kidsfest (10/5-10/6), Takoma Park Street Festival (10/6).

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

BASEBALL In many ways, the Nats/Brewers wildcard game on Tuesday night mirrored the Nats’ season: they had a rough start, it looked bleak for quite a while, and then they turned things around in the end. It was their first postseason series win since the Expos days, leading them to the NLDS against the Dodgers. Games 1 and 2 are in Los Angeles on 10/3 and 10/4; newfound hero Juan Soto and the Nats will play at Nats Park on Sunday for Game 3. $64 and up, 7:45 PM.

FILM Apparently lawnmower racing is a thing, and it’s all captured in the film On Your Mark, Get Set, MOW! The film covers the friendly competition among lawnmower racers and shows one particular family’s use of the sport to raise money and awareness for Huntington’s Disease. Filmmaker Mike Ratel interviewed racers as well as those affected by the disease (including Arlo Guthrie, whose father Woody died from the disease in 1967). Watch the film at the Black Cat. $8, 7:30 PM.