MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

FILM See over 20 documentary short films from five different countries at the Meet the Press Film Festival at Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema. Each themed program will be followed by a Q&A with NBC News correspondents and filmmakers; themes include the environment, immigration, and criminal justice reform. $20, 6 PM. Note that there will be a stand-by line for screenings that are sold out.

LECTURE Known for installations of porcelain vessels, artist and author Edmund de Waal will be speaking at the Freer Gallery about displays of Asian ceramics. He will offer his perspective on The Peacock Room in Blue and White and how it relates to his own work with ceramic displays. Free, 6:30 PM.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

THEATER Always searching for that lost shaker of salt? The National Theatre’s production of Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville will perform every parrothead’s favorite tunes in this love story between a bartender and a tourist. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Through October 13. $54-$114.

DANCE The 19th century ballet Paquita is known for its “Grand Pas” wedding scene in the third act, but the ballet itself is rarely performed in its entirety. The Mariinsky Ballet will present the U.S. premiere of its new production of the piece at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House. The ballet follows a young woman who was kidnapped by gypsies as a child and ultimately falls in love with a noble man. Through October 13. $39-$150.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

THEATER The Kennedy Center’s “Broadway Center Stage” series continues with Footloose. This semi-staged production (actors may carry scripts) features Broadway stars including Tony nominees Rebecca Luker and Judy Kuhn. Hear the famous songs—“Holding Out for a Hero” and the title song “Footloose,” of course—in this story about a rebellious teenager who tries to bring dance and rock music to a small town that’s banned them. Through October 14. $59-$175.

DISCUSSION Hear stories from two longtime rock photographers at City Winery. Photographers Mick Rock and Henry Diltz are sharing stories “Behind the Lens”—Diltz’s photos include Woodstock and artists such as James Taylor and the Eagles; Rock is known for his shots of David Bowie and Queen in the 1970s. Both artists will sell and sign prints after the show. $35-$48, 8 PM.