You Can Still Buy Tickets for the Nats’ NLDS Game Tonight

Will the Washington Nationals postseason run end tonight? It certainly looks possible after last night’s 10-4 collapse. But if you’re willing to risk yet another night of October heartbreak (as well as perhaps some rain), you can still purchase tickets for tonight’s very important game at Nationals Park. Max Scherzer‘s going to start! Maybe this year will be different!

Tickets start at $64 and go up to $464 for a spot in one of the Washington suites, which include a buffet. StubHub has plenty of seats as well, some as cheap as $35 including fees. Does all this availability mean there’s anything to the old knock that Washingtonians aren’t real sports fans?

Well, okay, it doesn’t exactly help. Nationals Park was less than half-full by the end of Sunday night’s game, and the spongy market for tickets today suggests at least a little wariness on the part of people here. But the home team is slightly favored by Vegas types, so perhaps you’ll get another chance to agonize over the Nationals if they make it to Game 5 in Los Angeles. First pitch tonight is at 6:40.