Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This October

Photo illustration by John Ueland.

Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.

Pep Hamilton

A Howard grad, he’ll be the coach of Washington’s new XFL team.

 

Linda Ryden

The DCPS peace teacher’s new book helps kids practice mindfulness.

 

Inuuteq Holm Olsen

For perhaps the first time ever, Greenland’s rep in Washington is in the news.

 

Tiffany Green

This fall, she’ll become the first female fire chief in Prince George’s County.

 

Michael Dreeben

A veteran of Robert Mueller’s team, he’s joining Georgetown Law as a lecturer.

Disinvited!

Bret Stephens

The New York Times columnist complained to GW’s provost about a professor’s tweet.

Credits: Photograph of Hamilton Courtesy of XFL. Photograph of Green Courtesy of Prince George’s County Fire Department. Photograph of Stephens Courtesy of C-SPAN. Photo-illustration by John Ueland.

This article appears in the October 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

