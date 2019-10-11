Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This October

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation.

Pep Hamilton A Howard grad, he’ll be the coach of Washington’s new XFL team.

Linda Ryden The DCPS peace teacher’s new book helps kids practice mindfulness.

Inuuteq Holm Olsen For perhaps the first time ever, Greenland’s rep in Washington is in the news.

Tiffany Green This fall, she’ll become the first female fire chief in Prince George’s County.

Michael Dreeben A veteran of Robert Mueller’s team, he’s joining Georgetown Law as a lecturer.

Disinvited!

Bret Stephens The New York Times columnist complained to GW’s provost about a professor’s tweet.

