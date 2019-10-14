Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: October 14 – 20

Monday

If you’re expecting (or just had a baby), head to this 6:30 PM pre- and postnatal yoga flow taught by a certified doula. Can’t make it? Don’t worry—the free class at Gymboree Play and Music is hosted the second and fourth Monday of each month.

2639 Connecticut Ave. NW

Tuesday

Outdoor Voices will host a yoga flow at Yards Park tonight at 6 PM. RSVP before you show up, and bring your own mat.

355 Water St. SE

Wednesday

Hang out with the Georgetown Running Company crew as you jog three-to-five miles on DC’s trails. All paces welcome! The run kicks off at 6:30 PM.

3401 M St. NW

Saturday

Join the HIIT and circuit workout group F45 for a free class at 12 Stories. Fruit and water will be on the house, and if you book a brunch reservation for two or more at the restaurant post-workout, you’ll get a complimentary glass of champagne. Classes will be at 11 AM and 12 PM, and email RSVP@mokimedia.com to reserve your spot.

75 District Square SW

Sunday

Get in a sweat while you learn the basics of self-defense at a class hosted by the U Street Vida Fitness. Be there at 2 PM.

1612 U St. NW

